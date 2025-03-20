Ellis Genge: England international and Bristol Bears prop opens up on dyspraxia diagnosis and its impact on his journey

England international Ellis Genge has revealed how he felt 'woeful' and 'abysmal' as a rugby player before overcoming dyspraxia.

Genge, who has 71 Test caps, opened up on his journey to stardom and his desire to help others, after being diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 14.

Dyspraxia is a neurological condition which largely affects an individual's coordination and fine motor skills.

It can often have a negative effect on one's hand-eye coordination and can restrict athletes' ability to compete in elite-level sport.

Genge, who was greatly impacted by the condition at the beginning of his career, has called for a spotlight to be shone on dyspraxia but warned complete clarity was needed before individuals were labelled.

"I didn't know I had it until I was 14, I was quite messy, my time keeping was very poor," Genge told Sky Sports.

"Everyone thought I was very lazy, which I was. Sometimes it's difficult and then when you try to focus in on it you lose your balance.

"It's tough and as I've got older, I think I've understood it a bit more."

He continued: "I don't want this to be one of those things where people start putting a label on everything and people who just aren't very good with hand-eye... 'oh your dyspraxic'.

"Some people's dyspraxia might not impair them in terms of hand-eye. It might be organisation or concentration stuff like that, I think everyone is limited in different ways."

'Go and get tested'

The Bristol Bears prop believes there needs to be more awareness for the condition and has urged others to get an official diagnosis.

"There was little to none [when I was at school]," he added. "But I hear it a lot more now. For people who have found themselves a little bit behind or a little bit unorganised, when they're really trying to put their mind to something then yeah, I'd say go out get tested."

Genge was part of a thrilling Six Nations campaign with England and will hope to have done enough to be named on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, which will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports.

As he awaits Andy Farrell's squad announcement on May 8, Genge is keen for his story to inspire others and believes he can be a 'beacon of light' for those suffering.

"The messages I get now, it's not necessarily 'can you help me?' it's more so 'you have helped me'," Genge said.

"Knowing that I'm dyspraxic, the small bit I've achieved in my career, people see that and think I can achieve. So, the barriers are broken down for them to get there already.

"I enjoy when people are seeking help, and I can help people. If kids are thinking 'well if Ellis Genge did it, then I can do it too.' Yeah, that fills me with joy!"

