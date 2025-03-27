Bill Sweeney: RFU chief executive survives vote of no confidence in special general meeting at Twickenham

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has survived a vote of no confidence held at a special general meeting, where he faced a call for his dismissal by the board.

English rugby's community game had gathered enough support by January to trigger the special general meeting, where a resolution was tabled calling for Sweeney to be sacked by the board.

The RFU's first SGM in 20 years took place at Twickenham on Thursday, where the motion to remove Sweeney got 206 votes, with 466 voting against his departure and 36 abstaining.

Image: Bill Sweeney convincingly survived a vote of no confidence at Twickenham

The 65.82 per cent who voted in support of Sweeney means the highest-ranking administrator in English rugby has faced down the rebellion.

Although the RFU's executives were not obligated to act if the motion was passed, Sweeney's position would have been significantly weakened had the vote gone against him.

A counter-motion presented by the RFU that would give the community game more independence to run the game at local level was supported by 554 votes, with 127 against and 24 abstaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player President of the Rugby Football Union Bill Beaumont says it is time to pull together and move forward after chief executive Bill Sweeney survived the no-confidence vote

The SGM featured a mixture of RFU members attending and others taking part virtually. Of the total RFU membership of around 1,300, 672 cast votes.

Beaumont: Time for division is behind us

Interim chair Bill Beaumont described the outcome of the vote as "emphatic".

"On the first motion before us, the message from our members is clear," Beaumont said. "They have voted emphatically to support our CEO, Bill Sweeney, and I'm pleased to see such a decisive outcome.

Image: Bill Beaumont addressed the media after Sweeney survived the vote of no confidence

"I would also like to acknowledge the members who voted for the motion - thank you for your voices and your perspectives. Every opinion matters and your concerns have been duly heard. I ask that you now give the RFU the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to progress. We are listening and taking action.

"These last few months have not been easy for English rugby where a lot has played out in the media. Now is the time to pull together and this shouldn't happen again.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Let's stand together, and focus on what we can achieve together, and work to ensure that the Rugby Football Union continues to thrive, evolve, and lead the way in rugby. The time for division is behind us. The time for collaboration is now."

No-confidence vote 'huge wake-up call' for RFU

Sky Sports News' James Cole, reflecting on the meeting:

"In terms of the future of Bill Sweeney as chief executive of the RFU, this will be considered a big victory. It was a resounding win in terms of votes, 466 to 206, but it has come at a cost. There will now be huge scrutiny on the RFU's executive in terms of their pay and bonuses.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sweeney faced a vote of no confidence that could have left the Rugby Football Union chief executive fighting for his Twickenham future

"It was Bill Sweeney's £300,000 bonus having reported losses of £30m that sparked this special general meeting.

"This could well prove a seminal moment in terms of how rugby union is governed in this country because the board and exec have been forced to the table by their members, many of whom are grassroots rugby clubs. They've promised full governance reform of the organisation from top to bottom.

"They've promised to give more powers to the regions, to the clubs, to engage grassroots clubs, to communicate better and be more transparent.

"That's all on the record and now going forward the RFU will be held to account and they will have to deliver."