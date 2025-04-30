Tom and Ben Curry: Sale Sharks sign 'superhuman' twins to long-term contracts
Tom and Ben Curry sign long-term contracts with Sale Sharks; England flankers, 26, who made their debuts in 2016, commit their futures to the Gallagher Premiership club to 2027; Watch the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025
Wednesday 30 April 2025 12:26, UK
England flankers Tom and Ben Curry have signed new long-term contracts with Sale.
The 26-year-olds made their Sharks debuts in 2016 with Ben the current club captain.
The twins made history when they started England's Six Nations opener against Ireland in February and both are strong contenders to make the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.
"This is my childhood club," Ben said. "I can remember being there to watch the final game at Edgeley Park and now to be club captain means everything.
"I'm enjoying where I'm at right now and I think there are opportunities to win trophies in the coming years. It's really cool to see where the club is now compared to when we first joined and I want to keep building on that.
"We've been in semi-finals and a final over the past few years and I really believe we can take the next step."
Tom added: "I grew up watching and loving Sale Sharks and to me, this is the pinnacle and I don't want to leave.
"We've said for so long that this club has potential and we're close, but I don't feel that's right any more. We're there and I really believe that whether it's this season or next, this team will win the big trophies. That's what excites me day to day.
"There are so many good young players coming through at the moment and it makes me really proud to be able to play a part. We've added some brilliant international players and it's made it a really special place to be."
'They're almost superhuman'
"I'm so happy because we were desperate to keep Ben and Tom," Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said.
"They're so good, so special, so important to the team and we're blessed to have them.
"They're almost superhuman and I marvel at some of the things they do.
"They lead by example, they put the team first all the time, they play through pain, through fatigue and they challenge me and the environment every day."
