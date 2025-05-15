Cornal Hendricks: Former South Africa winger passes away aged 37

Cornal Hendricks suffered a heart attack on Wednesday evening and has passed away at the age of 37; Hendricks, who won 12 caps for the Springboks, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition 10 years ago

Former South Africa winger Cornal Hendricks has died at the age of 37.

SA Rugby said in a statement that Hendricks suffered a heart attack on Wednesday evening.

Hendricks, who made his Test debut against Wales in 2014 and won 12 caps for the Springboks, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition 10 years ago and retired from professional rugby.

But he returned to the game after receiving a second medical opinion and spent five seasons with the Bulls.

Bulls rugby director Jake White said: "Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015.

"When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park, he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby.

"We all witnessed him leave no stone unturned as he inspired his team-mates and the South African community through his story of hope and courage.

"It was a privilege and honour to have been his coach, a fantastic role model for the next generation and his appetite for life was infectious. Rugby has lost one of the good ones."

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander added: "Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect.

"His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his team-mates and those around him. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered."