Gallagher Premiership: Four-try Bath fight back to beat Bristol 34-20 and reach tournament final

Bath are heading back to Allianz Stadium Twickenham for another crack at the Gallagher Premiership final after running in four tries in a 34-20 victory over Bristol thanks to a powerful second-half performance.

But the hosts had spent an anxious first half trying to quell the challenge of their nearest neighbours, whose unique sense of adventure lit up their play-off semi-final.

Bristol were 13-6 in front at the break and it could have been more. The try of the match was scored by their lock James Dun after Fiji wing Kalaveti Ravouvou set off from his own line, leaving four Bath defenders in his wake.

Guy Pepper started in the Bath back row in the absence of the suspended Sam Underhill, while Cameron Redpath replaced Will Butt at centre. England prop Ellis Genge was recalled to the Bristol pack along with Dun and centurion Steven Luatua.

A fast and furious first half opened with a penalty to Bristol which was quickly reversed for some ill-advised verbals.

When Bath then laid siege to the visitors' line, Genge was the man who held up the ball to earn a relieving drop-out.

Both sides were probing for any advantage they could find and the first points went to Bristol as AJ MacGinty punished Pepper's infringement at a ruck with a straightforward penalty after 12 minutes.

Image: Bath's Will Muir scores his side's third try of the game during Gallagher Premiership semi-final match

When hooker Gabriel Oghre broke clear, Bath had to defend desperately before Ben Spencer eased the anxiety with a long kick upfield.

But Ravouvou, collecting the ball near his own line, somehow evaded a quartet of would-be tacklers and the home defence was soon spreadeagled at the other end.

Lock Dun eventually cut a simple line to the posts and MacGinty added the conversion for a 10-0 lead.

Ravouvou was soon sent to the sin bin for preventing a quick-tapped penalty by Spencer, allowing Finn Russell to pull back three points for Bath but MacGinty immediately replied to make it 13-6 at the break.

Image: Bath's Cokanasiga scoring his side's second try of the game which saw them secure a 34-20 win over Bristol

Losing scrum-half Harry Randall to a shoulder injury just before half-time had not helped Bristol's cause and a Ted Hill try converted by Russell straight after the break brought Bath level.

Joe Cokanasiga swooped on a teasing kick ahead by Tom de Glanville to score Bath's third try shortly after to put them ahead for the first time.

When Will Muir finished off a prolonged period of pressure by touching down in the left corner and Max Ojomoh added a fifth on the hour, Bath were back in command. With Russell faultless from the tee, the score was suddenly 34-13.

Bristol were not about to lie down but very little luck was going their way and they were twice held up over the Bath line.

With six minutes left, Benhard Janse van Rensburg finally stretched out to score in the corner and McGinty converted.

One concern for Johann van Graan and his men ahead of next weekend's return to Twickenham was Russell limping off after treatment to his left leg.