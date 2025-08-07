Louis Rees-Zammit available for Wales selection as head coach Steve Tandy welcomes return to rugby

New Wales head coach Steve Tandy has welcomed Louis Rees-Zammit's return to rugby and says the winger will be a "massive" addition to his squad.

Rees-Zammit recently announced he was making his rugby union comeback having spent the last year pursuing a career in the NFL.

The 24-year-old joined the NFL's International Player Pathway programme in March 2024 and initially signed with the then-Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs before spending the regular season campaign on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Prior to leaving rugby Rees-Zammit played 32 times and scored 14 tries for Wales after making his debut in 2020, his last appearance coming at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"I'm pretty open-minded, I just want to see him playing," Tandy told Sky Sports. "That's the most important thing, getting him back and him being in an environment he's really happy in.

"Him being available is a massive addition to the squad. You know he'll be in brilliant shape, he'll be fit and he's an instinctive rugby player who does things really naturally.

"The learning he's had will have made him an even better rugby player so it's for him finding the right club and environment and I've no doubt he'll be back to where he was if not better."

Rees-Zammit is among multiple cross-sport athletes to attempt to secure a career in the NFL via the league's International Player Pathway programme in recent years, Christian Wade having previously spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Australia's Jordan Mailata the most notable success story having just won the Super Bowl as starting left tackle of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Gloucester man featured three times for the Chiefs in preseason last year while initially training as a running back. He later converted to wide receiver upon joining the Jaguars, occupying the extra practice squad spot vacated for international players.

Having been one of the most recognised names in Welsh rugby, he now returns with a heightened profile with which to help boost Tandy's set-up.

"It helps us. You look at people talking about him already, there's more of an interest," Tandy continued.

"Everybody wants their idols, we've already got ones here but the more we get and the more kids and supporters can identify with the more it's going to help us with the feel-good feel around Welsh rugby."

Wales have four Autumn internationals coming up against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, paving the way to a swift return for Rees-Zammit.

In the meantime he appears to be drawing interest from a number of club teams, Tandy's interest in his services is retained regardless of where he lands.

"Hopefully in time we can really attract players like that with people not wanting to leave," said Tandy.

"I'm not saying it wouldn't be the case, I'm very open-minded and want our best players available to us.

"Wherever he is, there are three Test matches in autumn he can potentially be available for and that's great for us."