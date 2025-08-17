Argentina 24-41 New Zealand: All Blacks cruise to Rugby Championship opening win in Argentina

Winger Sevu Reece scored two first half tries and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho added two in the second to propel New Zealand to a 41-24 win over Argentina in their opening match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Reece's tries in the ninth and 43rd minutes book-ended a first half in which the All Blacks scored four tries to lead 31-10 by half-time.

Scrum-half Cortez Ratima scored off a break by fullback Will Jordan, and back-rower Ardie Savea touched down for his 30th Test try, adding to his record for an All Blacks forward.

Image: Sevu Reece scored two first-half tries for New Zealand in their 41-24 win over Argentina

Argentina came back into the match strongly in the second half, reducing the deficit to 31-24 at one point after a superb solo try from a scrum by fly-half Tomas Albornoz and another for back-rower Joaquin Oviedo when New Zealand were down to 14 men - Billy Proctor having been sent to the sin bin.

Oviedo is a native of Cordoba where the Pumas were playing for the first time in 11 years.

But the All Blacks managed to halt Argentina's momentum and rebuild their lead with a quick double for replacement hooker Taukeiaho as they closed out a comfortable victory.

Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty and four conversions for New Zealand, while Albornoz slotted over penalty and three conversions for a personal tally of 14 points for the Pumas.

"We talked about starting well. I think we did that and we finished the second half quite strong, with a bit of a statement there," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said.

"In the second half we were a little bit slow and a little bit of indiscipline fed their game and allowed the crowd to get in behind them.

"I'm glad that the guys who finished the game were able to win a few arm wrestles, get some territory and come away with the win."

The two teams face each other again in the second round of the 2025 Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires next Saturday.

Rugby Championship 2025 fixtures, kick-off times, Sky Sports schedule

All games live on Sky Sports Action, UK and Ireland kick-off times

August 16

South Africa 22-38 Australia - Johannesburg

Argentina 24-41 New Zealand - Cordoba

August 23

South Africa vs Australia - Cape Town, 4.10pm

Argentina vs New Zealand - Buenos Aires, 10.10pm

September 6

Australia vs Argentina - Townsville, 5.30am

New Zealand vs South Africa - Auckland, 8.05am

September 13

Australia vs Argentina - Sydney, 5am

New Zealand vs South Africa - Wellington, 8.05am

September 27

New Zealand vs Australia - Auckland, 6.05am

South Africa vs Argentina - Durban, 4.10pm

October 4

Australia vs New Zealand - Perth, 10.45am

Argentina vs South Africa - Twickenham, 2pm

Watch every game from the 2025 Rugby Championship live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW - no contract