Argentina 24-41 New Zealand: All Blacks cruise to Rugby Championship opening win in Argentina
Winger Sevu Reece scored two first half tries and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho added two in the second to propel New Zealand to an opening victory over Argentina
Sunday 17 August 2025 08:22, UK
Winger Sevu Reece scored two first half tries and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho added two in the second to propel New Zealand to a 41-24 win over Argentina in their opening match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
Reece's tries in the ninth and 43rd minutes book-ended a first half in which the All Blacks scored four tries to lead 31-10 by half-time.
Scrum-half Cortez Ratima scored off a break by fullback Will Jordan, and back-rower Ardie Savea touched down for his 30th Test try, adding to his record for an All Blacks forward.
Argentina came back into the match strongly in the second half, reducing the deficit to 31-24 at one point after a superb solo try from a scrum by fly-half Tomas Albornoz and another for back-rower Joaquin Oviedo when New Zealand were down to 14 men - Billy Proctor having been sent to the sin bin.
Oviedo is a native of Cordoba where the Pumas were playing for the first time in 11 years.
But the All Blacks managed to halt Argentina's momentum and rebuild their lead with a quick double for replacement hooker Taukeiaho as they closed out a comfortable victory.
Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty and four conversions for New Zealand, while Albornoz slotted over penalty and three conversions for a personal tally of 14 points for the Pumas.
"We talked about starting well. I think we did that and we finished the second half quite strong, with a bit of a statement there," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said.
"In the second half we were a little bit slow and a little bit of indiscipline fed their game and allowed the crowd to get in behind them.
"I'm glad that the guys who finished the game were able to win a few arm wrestles, get some territory and come away with the win."
The two teams face each other again in the second round of the 2025 Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires next Saturday.
Rugby Championship 2025 fixtures, kick-off times, Sky Sports schedule
All games live on Sky Sports Action, UK and Ireland kick-off times
August 16
South Africa 22-38 Australia - Johannesburg
Argentina 24-41 New Zealand - Cordoba
August 23
South Africa vs Australia - Cape Town, 4.10pm
Argentina vs New Zealand - Buenos Aires, 10.10pm
September 6
Australia vs Argentina - Townsville, 5.30am
New Zealand vs South Africa - Auckland, 8.05am
September 13
Australia vs Argentina - Sydney, 5am
New Zealand vs South Africa - Wellington, 8.05am
September 27
New Zealand vs Australia - Auckland, 6.05am
South Africa vs Argentina - Durban, 4.10pm
October 4
Australia vs New Zealand - Perth, 10.45am
Argentina vs South Africa - Twickenham, 2pm
