Gallagher Prem: Northampton survive incredible Gloucester comeback to win extraordinary clash at Kingsholm

Northampton survived a remarkable second-half Gloucester comeback to win an extraordinary Gallagher Prem clash 37-35 at Kingsholm.

At one stage Gloucester were 31-0 down but incredibly managed to fight back and take a 35-34 lead, only for a penalty to see Saints prevail by two points in the end.

Northampton were without 19 players - including their four-strong British and Irish Lions contingent - through injuries or unavailability.

Gloucester shaded the initial exchanges, with Ross Byrne at their attacking forefront, but Saints struck first through a fourth-minute try for Tom Pearson.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wing Edoardo Todaro proved the initial creator through a brilliant offload, and after Tom Litchfield went close, Pearson finished off and Anthony Belleau converted for a 7-0 lead.

Gloucester were rocked back on their heels and matters rapidly deteriorated for them as Saints stung them again when centre Rory Hutchinson sent his midfield partner Litchfield over for a well-worked score, to which Belleau again added the extras.

Gloucester's vaunted attacking game had failed to function during an error-strewn opening quarter, while poor technical discipline also surfaced, allowing Belleau a 35-metre penalty chance that he gratefully accepted.

Gloucester skipper Tomos Williams tried to spark his team, yet slow ball thwarted any threatening attacking intent as half-time approached, and Saints' 17-point advantage was not seriously threatened.

Northampton continued to thrive on Gloucester's mistakes, and they capitalised amid feeble defending for a third try as Hutchinson's creative instincts again surfaced, allowing Archie McParland a simple finish.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Belleau's third successful conversion meant Gloucester were 24 points adrift and seemingly with little hope of making inroads, but Saints were not finished as George Hendy's touchdown, converted by Belleau, made it 31-0.

Cam Jordan then opened Gloucester's account through a short-range effort, and Byrne added the conversion, yet they had a mountain to climb halfway through the contest.

Will Joseph gave them hope with a fine solo try just two minutes after the restart that Byrne converted, and when Hendy was yellow-carded for offside quickly after a Belleau penalty, it confirmed a small swing in momentum.

James Venter then crossed following Pearson's exit, increasing the Kingsholm noise level, and the drama continued as Gloucester briefly led courtesy of Jordan's second score and an Afo Fasogbon touchdown.

But Byrne was sin-binned during the closing minutes and Belleau stepped up to kick a match-clinching penalty as Saints prevailed in a gripping encounter.