Lewis Moody: Former England captain and World Cup winner diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Former England captain Lewis Moody has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old was part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side and lifted multiple titles with Leicester.

Writing on X, he said: "I am sharing some tough news. I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

"This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.

"I feel fit and well in myself and I'm focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come."

Moody was a long-standing England international, who won the lineout that led to Jonny Wilkinson's World Cup-winning drop goal in 2003.

He captained England in the 2010 Six Nations and retired from the sport in 2012.

"I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I'm truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others like me living with this disease," Moody said.

"Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I've been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.

"My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation. I would be so grateful for your help with this and look forward to sharing more, once I am clear on what this looks like.

"For now, please know I feel your love and support; all I ask is that I am given some space to navigate this with my wife and sons, and those close to us - but without doubt, I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have."

Moody won 71 caps for England and also won five for the British and Irish Lions, while he was a seven-time title winner with Leicester.

He played in all seven matches as England won the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "We are all deeply saddened and distressed to learn that Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

"Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction - one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a back-row shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of team-mates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.

"His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport's values.

"Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them," he added.

"We are ready to offer practical and emotional support to the Moody family in whatever way is needed and appropriate."

Moody ended his club career with Bath but will forever be more commonly associated with Leicester.

He made 223 appearances for the Tigers and won two European Cups alongside his domestic honours.

"The figures, trophies and awards tell you what an incredible player Lewis was, but that is only half the story," said Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

"As an individual, his commitment to his club along with his warmth and passion shone through, which endeared him to team-mates, staff and supporters alike."

Greenwood: He's still the same epic human being

Will Greenwood, Moody's England team-mate, told Sky Sports News: "He's still very much with us, he's still the same epic human being that he always was. I know that we will do whatever we can to support him in whatever shape or form that takes in the next, hopefully one, two, three, four years, however long he can fight this terrible disease.

"His enthusiasm for the sport - if we go back that World Cup final, that drop-goal was only possible because he had two moments in the game, where he chased a kick that he would never have got to and managed to put pressure on the Australian full-back which meant he sliced the kick, which meant our lineout was further in their territory than it had any right to be. Then they threw the lineout to tail and he catches it one-handed in the pouring rain.

"Yes, he had that insane energy and optimism but he was also a tremendously intelligent player and human being.

"There is so much research going into this at the moment and it's really dangerous I think at times to jump to conclusions and go: 'There's Doddie [Weir], there's Rob [Burrow], all contact sports. This is what happens.'

"As yet cause and effect are still a long way from being certain. This is another reminder that we must continue to do our due diligence to understand why this disease takes place.

"Lewis is the best of us. I really mean that," Greenwood concluded. "When it comes to never letting you down on and off the field, being a ray of sunshine, an optimist and a dreamer, and someone who says impossible is nothing, then Lewis gets my vote as number one."

Sinfield: I will support Moody in any way I can

Kevin Sinfield has said he will "support in any way he can" after hearing Moody's motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Sinfield has raised more than £10m to fund research and raise awareness of MND since his friend and Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

Burrow died from complications of the disease at the age of 41 in June last year.

Sinfield, currently a coach with the England rugby union team, told the PA news agency: "I'm obviously very saddened by the news. I'd like to wish Lewis, and all his family and friends, the very best.

"I'll support in any way I can. We have to keep fighting MND together."

Sinfield received a CBE last year for services to the MND community.

Sinfield's next fundraising challenge - 7 in 7: Together - is set to take place in early December, when he is due to run seven ultra-marathons in seven days across seven cities or regions.

In May 2023, Sinfield famously carried his friend Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon.

What is MND

With motor neurone disease, known as MND, messages from the motor neurones gradually stop reaching the muscles. This leads the muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.

MND is life-shortening and there is no cure. Although the disease will progress, symptoms can be managed.

MND affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. There is a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND across a lifetime. It can affect adults of any age, but is more likely to affect people over 50.