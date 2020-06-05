Sky Sports Rugby special: State of the women's game

New Zealand won the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup

Sue Day, Philippa Tuttiett and Melodie Robinson join Rupert Cox to discuss the challenges facing the women's game.

Our three guests are expertly placed to give a unique perspective on the state of women's rugby. Sue Day has captained England at 15s and Sevens level and is the current RFU chief financial officer.

Former Wales Sevens skipper Philippa Tuttiett is a broadcaster and also runs her own construction business while Melodie Robinson is a double World Cup winner with New Zealand and is now General Manager of TVNZ's Sport & Events Division.

There is plenty to get their teeth into including the impact of the coronavirus, the positive growth of broadcasting figures and why the women's game should be marketed in a different way to the men's.

All three talk about the challenges facing their countries with Tuttiett explaining why it is 'a little bit criminal' that Wales women are not being paid for playing for their country and wants to see them go semi-pro.

To listen to all that and much more click play above