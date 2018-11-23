Wasps' Josh Bassett on Premiership Rugby's Rainbow Laces support

1:30 Learn more about Gallagher Premiership Rugby's support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, with the help of Wasps' Josh Bassett Learn more about Gallagher Premiership Rugby's support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, with the help of Wasps' Josh Bassett

Wasps winger Josh Bassett and HITZ Wasps ambassador Carter Moran explain more about Premiership Rugby's Rainbow Laces support.

Premiership Rugby and their title partner Gallagher are backing Rainbow Laces, the campaign run by equality charity Stonewall to help make sport more inclusive for people who are LGBT.

To celebrate the campaign's annual activation, a new "rainbow" Gallagher Premiership Rugby logo has also been unveiled which will be used through the six matches in Round 8 of the competition this coming weekend.

Click on the video above to hear Bassett and Moran discuss the campaign!

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is currently receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.