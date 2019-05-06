Leicester Tigers sign Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini

Tomas Lavanini has played 50 Tests for Argentina

The Tigers have signed Argentina's Tomas Lavanini, Samoa's Nephi Leatigaga, and former academy captain Charlie Care for next season.

Lavanini arrives in Leicester from the Jaguares, and will add a considerable presence to the Tigers pack with his physical style of play.

The 6-foot-7 second rower has played 50 times for the Pumas, and featured in the 2015 World Cup, in which they finished fourth after losing to South Africa in the third-place play-off.

"To join a club like Leicester is a huge honour and I can't wait to become a Tigers player, working alongside the players in the squad and playing at Welford Road," said 26-year-old Lavanini.

"The club is entering a new chapter under Geordan Murphy, and I'm keen to contribute and help build on the success of the past."

Tomas Lavanini clashes with Eben Etzebeth during the 2015 World Cup

Tigers coach Murphy said of Lavanini: "Tomas has played an important part in a big, physical, and impressive Pumas pack, and he has a lot of experience for a player of his age.

"He brings a lot of the attributes we've been looking for in that area and we think he can continue to develop with us. We're delighted that he has agreed to join the Tigers, and we're sure the Welford Road supporters will give him a big welcome."

Prop Leatigaga, who can play on either side of the scrum, has five Samoa Tests to his name since making his debut in 2016.

Just how big is Nephi❓



Well, you know how big Manu is ... except in this photo❗️



😮 pic.twitter.com/wMgzDS4hCp — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 6, 2019

"I am excited to be joining a club like Leicester Tigers, and for the chance to play alongside some of the best players in rugby," Leatigaga said.

"Tigers has a big history of producing some of the game's best front rowers and have a big focus on that part of the game, which I am looking forward to being a part of."

Care rejoins the Tigers after spells with Nottingham, Jersey, Loughborough Students, and Bedford, for whom he played over 100 times.

"It is extremely exciting to have the chance to return to Leicester and get the opportunity to represent Tigers again." said Care. "Leicester is where it started, and playing at Welford Road is like nowhere else in the English game."