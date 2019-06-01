Exeter 34-37 Saracens: Premiership final player ratings

Saracens celebrate in their dressing room after winning the 2019 Premiership final

Saracens completed a memorable European and domestic double after retaining the Premiership title by beating Exeter 37-34 at Twickenham.

The teams shared 10 tries during unquestionably the greatest Premiership final in its 16-year history. It was the third time in four seasons for the 2017 champions to lose a final - all against Saracens - as Sarries followed up their European title success three weeks ago with another trophy.

Here we look at how the Exeter and Saracens players rated, from one to 10, after a scintillating final...

EXETER

Jack Nowell is tackled by Liam Williams

15. Jack Nowell: The England international was like an electric eel in overdrive. An outstanding attacking display. 8

14. Alex Cuthbert: Had few chances in attack but was consistent throughout. 6

13. Henry Slade: Sin-binned early on, but scored a try and was at the heart of Exeter's attacking game. 7

12. Ollie Devoto: Did his job consistently and linked well with Slade in midfield. 6

11. Tom O'Flaherty: An elusive runner that Exeter tried to free regularly. He was a threat to Saracens' defence. 7

10. Joe Simmonds: Could not quite boss the game as he might have liked, but a solid performance nonetheless. 6

Nic White opens up the scoring for Exeter

9. Nic White: Scored the quickest try in Premiership final history and cajoled his forwards all afternoon. 7

1. Ben Moon: At the heart of a powerful first half display from the Chiefs, especially at set-piece time. 7

2. Jack Yeandle: A hard-working contribution from a player who has been consistent throughout the campaign. 6

Harry Williams looks to get past Owen Farrell

3. Harry Williams: Joined Moon in spearheading a physical Exeter approach that asked plenty of questions of Saracens. 7

4. Dave Dennis: Continued his impressive recent form. Never took a backward step. 7

5. Jonny Hill: One of Exeter's try-scorers who was at the heart of a ferocious physical approach by his team. 7

6. Dave Ewers: Outstanding try-scoring contribution. Along with Nowell, was Exeter's best player. 8

Dave Ewers was in fine form for Exeter

7. Don Armand: Not able to make his usual impact during a high-octane encounter. 6

8. Matt Kvesic: Like Armand, not quite at his best as Saracens fought from behind to be crowned Premiership champions. 6

Replacements

Exeter boss Rob Baxter did his utmost to secure impact off the bench, but Saracens had just enough in the tank. 6

SARACENS

15. Alex Goode: Had his moments in attack as Saracens consistently looked dangerous with ball in hand. 7

14. Liam Williams: Scored a second-half try, and Exeter could never take a defensive eye off him. 7

13. Alex Lozowski: Solid, rather than spectacular, and rarely did anything wrong. 6

12. Brad Barritt: The skipper overcame a hamstring injury to start but went off at half-time. 6

Maitland scores for Saracens

11. Sean Maitland: Emulated Williams in scoring a try that continued Saracens' fightback. A threat throughout. 7

10. Owen Farrell: Uncharacteristically missed a few kicks, but he came up trumps when it mattered to steer Saracens home. 7

Jack Nowell and Owen Farrell enjoy a moment with their children after the final

9. Ben Spencer: Scored a try and has been among the Premiership's star performers this term. 7

1. Richard Barrington: Stepped in for an injured Mako Vunipola, and - as in the Champions Cup final three weeks ago - delivered. 7

2. Jamie George: A magnificent display by the England hooker, who scored two tries and operated at a lung-busting level. 9

Jamie George scored two tries and operated at a lung-busting level

3. Vincent Koch: Matched Barrington in terms of his work-rate. A tireless effort. 7

4. Will Skelton: Another performance that bristled with quality and power. He has been a tower of strength all term. 8

5. George Kruis: Messed up the kick-off that led to an Exeter try after 28 seconds, but recovered impressively. 7

6. Maro Itoje: Yellow-carded - as he was in the Champions Cup final - and was mysteriously named official Man of the Match. 6

7. Jackson Wray: Just below his optimum best, but still a major player, especially at the breakdown. 8

Jackson Wray chases a ball for Sarries

8. Billy Vunipola: Less effective than in the Champions Cup final, but still a prominent force. 7

Replacements

The combined effect of Saracens' bench helped them close out an outstanding and thrilling victory. 7