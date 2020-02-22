Premiership: Bath beat Harlequins, London Irish stun Gloucester

Ruaridh McConnochie scored a try in each half

Ruaridh McConnochie scored two tries for Bath as they saw off Harlequins 19-12 to claim their third Gallagher Premiership win in a row.

They were given a scare by Quins, who had snatched the lead with a spectacular try by Marcus Smith as the home side seemed to lose their focus.

But Rhys Priestland was involved twice in a counter-attack before releasing McConnochie on the left touchline. The England World Cup squad member had opened the scoring with a clever move off the top of a lineout early in the first half.

The visitors' other try had come from No 8 Alex Dombrandt when he charged down a Priestland clearance.

Ollie Hassell-Collins reaches out to score his second try

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins scored four tries as London Irish continued their fine run of form with a 24-20 victory over Gloucester.

After excellent victories at Northampton and Harlequins, the Exiles continued their impressive run to leapfrog Saturday's visitors in the table and move into the top six.

Stephen Myler converted two, with Gloucester responding with tries from Charlie Chapman, Louis Rees-Zammit and Ollie Thorley.

Billy Twelvetrees added a penalty and a conversion as the injury-ravaged club crashed to a third league defeat in a row.