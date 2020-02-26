Bristol Bears' Siale Piutau signs one-year contract extension

Siale Piutau has extended his stay with the Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears centre Siale Piutau has signed a one-year contract extension with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The 34-year-old moved to Bristol in 2017 and has made 47 appearances from their midfield.

A former Tonga captain, Piutau is widely regarded as one of his country's best ever players and expressed his delight at extending his stay with the Bears.

"I'm delighted to be staying at Bristol," Piutau told the official club website.

"It's a city that me and my family have a close affinity to, and we are really enjoying our time here and the environment that Pat and the coaches have created.

"I'm hugely excited about the direction and journey this club is on and delighted to continue to be a part of that, alongside my brother."

Piutau retired from international rugby following the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where Tonga finished fourth in Pool C.

Piutau, pictured here with ball in hand against Exeter, is closing in on 50 appearances for Bristol

And Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam believes Piutau's experience will be invaluable for the club's younger players.

"Siale is a key part of our group," Lam said.

"It's not just his personal performances, it's the leadership role he plays and the clarity he brings to everybody on and off the field.

"We have excellent young players that are growing and learning what being a professional rugby player is from players like Siale, so to keep him for another season is massive."