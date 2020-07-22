Premiership Rugby: Two players test positive for coronavirus

The two players who have tested positive will now isolate

Two Premiership players have tested positive for coronavirus in the third round of testing.

Last week, there were seven players who tested positive for Covid-19 along with two non-playing staff members from a sample of 856 people.

A statement said: "Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 20 July, 896 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of these, two people have tested positive. Of those two, who are from different clubs, both are players.



"The players who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.



"Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.



"The rise in those tested since week one (from 804) reflects several factors including the integration of more Academy players - as we expected - into senior Stage 2 training at our clubs."

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins take on Sale Sharks.

More to follow...