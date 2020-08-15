Premiership: Exeter Chiefs extend lead at top while Gloucester claim big win

Stuart Hogg scored the second of Exeter's four tries

Exeter Chiefs extended their lead at the top of the Gallagher Premiership with a 26-13 bonus-point victory over Leicester, while Gloucester were big winners against 14-man Worcester.

England head coach Eddie Jones was in attendance at Sandy Park where Leicester started the sharper, George Ford kicking a drop-goal and a 45-metre penalty to make it 6-0 after 17 minutes.

But the Tigers' tryline came under increasing pressure as the half wore on and Exeter were rewarded when flanker Dave Ewers sneaked over in the corner, before Stuart Hogg finished off a slick backline move to make it 12-6 at the interval.

Luke Cowan-Dickie scored within two minutes of the restart while further forward power brought a penalty try, a bonus point and a 26-6 lead, with Leicester losing No 8 Jordan Taufua to the sin bin.

Exeter lock Jonny Hill was yellow-carded as a Leicester penalty try cut the gap, but the visitors lacked the necessary composure to again breach a resilient Chiefs defence.

Jason Woodward crossed for a second-half try

Worcester full-back Melani Nanai was red carded only 18 minutes into Warriors' Gallagher Premiership return as Gloucester ran in six tries on their way to a 44-15 win.

Nanai crashed into Jonny May with a head-high shoulder charge 10 minutes out from the Worcester line, the Gloucester wing also seeing his game ended as he failed a subsequent head injury assessment.

An early try from Ted Hill put the hosts in front, but Nanai's red card proved a turning point as Gloucester ran riot.

Ollie Thorley scored two tries and Jack Singleton, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jason Woodward and Stephen Varney one apiece, with Billy Twelvetrees adding two penalties and four conversions.

Scott Van Breda scored a late consolation try for Worcester which Duncan Weir converted.