Gallagher Premiership: Wasps and Bristol Bears seal semi-final places, Bath face nervous wait

Jimmy Gopperth dives over for a try in Wasps' win over Exeter

We round-up a crucial day of Gallagher Premiership action as Wasps and Bristol Bears secured semi-final spots, while Bath face a wait after drawing with Saracens...

Wasps 46-5 Exeter Chiefs

Wasps cruised into the Premiership play-offs by posting their biggest league victory over Exeter Chiefs in the clash at the Ricoh Arena.

A bonus-point win guaranteed that Wasps finished second behind Exeter in the table, with Chiefs director of rugby having rested international stars like Stuart Hogg, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell and Jonny Gray

Wasps' Malakai Fekitoa makes a break during the win over Exeter

But their opponents back at the Ricoh Arena next weekend are still to be decided following the postponement of the clash between Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors until Wednesday after a number of Sharks players tested positive for coronavirus.

If that game takes place - it is subject to stringent retesting - and Sale win with a bonus point, then they will travel to Wasps.

Wasps had five points in the bag after just 44 minutes, with fly-half Jacob Umaga, skipper Dan Robson, centre Jimmy Gopperth and wing Josh Bassett scoring tries, then substitute scrum-half Ben Vellacott collected a second-half double.

Gopperth finished with 19 points after also kicking four conversions and two penalties, with Rob Miller converting Vellacott's second try and prop Danny Southworth touching down for Exeter.

Saracens 17-17 Bath

Saracens departed the Premiership by firing a parting shot in the title race as Bath were held to a draw at Allianz Park to leave them sweating on their qualification for the semi-finals.

Leading 17-3 entering the final quarter, Bath looked set for a first win in north London since 2010 that would have guaranteed a semi-final, only to leak a penalty try and a 73rd-minute touchdown by Tim Swinson.

Richard Wigglesworth was making his final appearance for Saracens in the clash with Bath

A tricky conversion still needed to be landed for the draw, but Manu Vunipola was on target in treacherous conditions.

It is the result which means that Sale can still qualify for the play-offs if they win their final match against Worcester on Wednesday.

Relegated for repeated breaches of the salary cap, Saracens appeared to have been undone by an impressive start by Bath, who crossed through Beno Obano and Ben Spencer, but they showed trademark resilience to rally in the final quarter.

80 | @maroitoje steals the line-out back to the Sarries side but it rolls out and that's that!



Great fight in that second half from the boys.



⚫️ 17 🟡 17 pic.twitter.com/OrAiOeQtR6 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 4, 2020

The match also saw scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth making his final appearance for Saracens.

London Irish 7-36 Bristol Bears

Bristol secured a place in next weekend's Premiership semi-finals after beating London Irish 36-7.

The Bears' bonus-point win, which saw them overtake West Country rivals Bath in the standings, was rarely in doubt as they scored five tries.

Bristol's Joe Joyce takes on the London Irish defence

Semi Radradra, Ben Earl, Harry Thacker and Will Capon crossed for the visitors, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Fly-half Max Malins added the rest of Bristol's points from his boot with a penalty and three conversions.

Irish could only respond with a second-half try from Ollie Hassell-Collins which Paddy Jackson converted as they failed to follow up their heroics from beating Exeter last time out.

THE SHOW GOES ON! 😍



What a story 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ynxNa6ozkE — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) October 4, 2020

The result means the Exiles finish the season 10th in the Premiership standings.

Leicester Tigers 26-32 Harlequins

Harlequins provided a fitting end to former England captain Chris Robshaw's time with the club as they claimed a bonus-point win over Leicester at Welford Road.

Robshaw, 34, led his team out for his 300th and last appearance and played the full match in which two tries from Joe Marchant set the visitors on their way to victory in their final match of the season.

Chris Robshaw bowed out a winner with Harlequins

Other scores from Alex Dombrandt and James Lang, along with 12 points by fly-half Brett Herron, saw the Londoners just get home.

But, after one of their worst seasons in living memory, second-bottom Leicester had pride to play for and they nearly spoilt Robshaw's party.

The hosts scored tries through skipper Tom Youngs, Nemani Nadolu and Mike Scott, plus three penalties and a conversion from stand-off George Ford taking them close.

The result was in the balance to the end after Quins prop Jordan Els was sent to the sin-bin for a mistake at a maul close to his own line.