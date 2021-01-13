Premiership Rugby records drop in positive coronavirus tests
In total, 13 players and five members of staff from nine different clubs produced positive tests for Covid-19, one less than the previous week; Women's and U20s Six Nations tournaments have been postponed
Premiership Rugby has reported a slight drop in coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing conducted on Monday and Tuesday.
Thirteen players and five members of staff from nine different clubs produced positives for Covid-19, a reduction of one on the previous week's total of 19.
It is the second successive week that the number of positives has dropped and comes after 997 personnel from the 12 Premiership clubs were tested.
Coronavirus continues to cause havoc with the rugby schedules, however, with England's clubs currently completing a two-week break after the final two rounds of Europe's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup group stages were postponed because of coronavirus fears.
The 2021 Women's Six Nations was delayed until "later this spring or early summer" earlier on Wednesday.
The U20s Six Nations will also be rescheduled, with Six Nations Rugby confirming they expect to announce full details of timings and formats for both competitions by the end of January.
The women's domestic game in England is also likely to be affected, with the Premier 15s season set to be suspended for two weeks in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The competition has been disrupted by Covid-19 throughout the start of 2021, with Harlequins and Saracens having each of their last two fixtures postponed.
It is understood that all fixtures in Rounds 11 and 12 will be postponed, with the competition set to get underway again on the last weekend of January.
Men's Six Nations set to take place as planned
Tournament organisers confirmed the men's edition of the Six Nations will take place as scheduled, though, with Italy hosting France in the opening fixture on February 6.
France's government is demanding reassurances on safety from England and Ireland, however, before allowing its men's side to visit those countries next month.
The French authorities have concerns over the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the UK and Ireland, and have already barred their clubs from taking part in European competition this month.