Mike Williams: Bath lock banned for four weeks after red card in win over Gloucester

Mike Williams was sent off for this high challenge on Gloucester full-back Kyle Moyle

Bath lock Mike Williams has been given a four-week ban after he was sent off during their Premiership victory over Gloucester.

Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin, who was red-carded by referee Wayne Barnes earlier in the same game, has been suspended for three weeks.

Williams appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel and accepted a charge of a dangerous tackle on Gloucester full-back Kyle Moyle, the Rugby Football Union said.

The head-high challenge saw him dismissed and he cannot play again until March 23, ruling him out of Bath's Premiership games against Northampton, Exeter, Newcastle and Worcester.

Rapava-Ruskin admitted to the panel an offence of striking Williams' second-row partner Josh Bayliss with his arm/elbow, making contact with Bayliss' head.

His ban sidelines him from league games against Worcester, Wasps and Leicester.

Bristol centre Sam Bedlow, meanwhile, received a three-week suspension after being cited for a tip tackle on London Irish's Theo Brophy-Clews during last Sunday's 34-34 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The second-minute incident saw referee Karl Dickson brandish a yellow card but Bedlow, who admitted the offence, was subsequently reported by match citing commissioner Nick Wood.

Bedlow's ban means he will be unavailable for Bristol's next three league fixtures against Leicester, Worcester and Wasps.