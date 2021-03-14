London Irish 20-17 Worcester: Paddy Jackson penalty stretches Warriors' miserable run of results

Paddy Jackson's late penalty edged London Irish ahead in west London

A late penalty from Paddy Jackson ensured that luckless Worcester's miserable run continued as they went down 20-17 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was rough justice on the Warriors, who came back from 17-3 down to totally dominate as Irish had to survive relentless pressure in the dying stages to hang on for victory.

Worcester have not won on the pitch in any competition since the opening day of the season when they beat Irish 11-10 in the reverse fixture at Sixways, with their other two league victories both awarded due to Covid cancellations.

Ben Meehan and Steve Mafi scored tries for London Irish, with Jackson converting both and adding two penalties.

Niall Annett and Justin Clegg scored Worcester's tries, with Billy Searle kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Irish took a third-minute lead when Jackson kicked a penalty after the Warriors' three-quarters were deemed to be in front of Searle's kick.

London Irish celebrate after the final whistle at the Brentford Community Stadium

Two minutes later the visitors were level after Searle succeeded with a straightforward kick but Irish were soon back in front by scoring the first try.

A well-judged pass from Jackson sent Ollie Hassell-Collins away down the left flank before an excellent inside offload from the wing gave Meehan the chance to force his way over.

Playing with the wind, Worcester had much the better of territory and possession but once again they displayed their customary failings in making handling errors at crucial times.

An injury to tighthead prop Conor Carey, who left the field, did little to help their cause - neither did a penalty miss from Searle.

It’s always a tough battle against @WorcsWarriors 👊



Thanks for the game, safe travel home to all your players and staff. pic.twitter.com/XZLMMeV3H0 — London Irish (@londonirish) March 14, 2021

Worcester had every opportunity to score but their opponents broke out of defence with skilful handling from James Stokes and Blair Cowan taking Irish into the opposition 22, where visiting No 8 Matt Kvesic was sin-binned for killing the ball.

The hosts took full advantage, with Mafi forcing his way over from close range and Jackson's conversion giving Irish a 17-3 interval lead.

After the restart, aided by the return of the outstanding Kvesic, Worcester continued to dominate and were rewarded with an excellent try.

Ashley Beck broke the line before passing to Kvesic, who sent Annett over to celebrate the hooker's 100th appearance for the club.

It was now one-way traffic in favour of Worcester as they battered the home line, with Irish replacement scrum-half Nick Phipps sin-binned for repeated team infringements as his side struggled to keep their line intact.

A try had to come and it did when Clegg crashed over, before Jackson slammed over the match-winner from the half-way line six minutes from time.