Premiership team news: Jack Nowell named on bench for Exeter Chiefs' game with Wasps

England wing Jack Nowell could make his first appearance of the season

Rob Baxter wants Exeter to "move on quickly" from their Heineken Champions Cup disappointment as they prepare for a resumption of domestic business.

Exeter, 12 points behind league leaders Bristol, return to Gallagher Premiership duty when Wasps visit Sandy Park on Saturday.

It comes just a week after Leinster ended Chiefs' hopes of a successful European title defence, leaving the Premiership as Exeter's sole focus.

Bristol are also in action later on Saturday when they visit Kingston Park to take on Newcastle Falcons, while top-four contenders Sale and Harlequins face Gloucester and Worcester respectively.

Sunday's sole fixture sees Bath host Leicester, where all eyes will on the scrum-half between Ben Youngs and Ben Spencer.

Exeter vs Wasps (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Paolo Odogwu starts on the wing for Wasps

England wing Jack Nowell is set for his first appearance of the season after undergoing toe ligament surgery last year.

Nowell, who has not played since October, is named on Exeter's bench, while changes see starts for wing Facundo Cordero, props Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams, plus lock Sam Skinner.

Wasps show three changes from the side beaten by Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup a fortnight ago.

Rob Miller replaces full-back Matteo Minozzi, who is sidelined due to an eye injury, while prop Tom West returns and flanker Ben Morris takes over from James Gaskell (calf muscle injury).

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Facundo Cordero, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Tom O'Flaherty, 10 Joe Simmonds (c), 9 Jack Maunder; 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Jonny Gray, 20 Sean Lonsdale, 21 Stu Townsend, 22 Harvey Skinner, 23 Jack Nowell.

Wasps: 15 Rob Miller, 14 Paolo Odogwu, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Michael Le Bourgeois, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Jacob Umaga, 9 Dan Robson; 1 Tom West, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Ben Morris, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Brad Shields.

Replacements: 16 Gabriel Oghre, 17 Ben Harris, 18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 19 Levi Douglas, 20 Alfie Barbeary, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Zach Kibirige.

Sale vs Gloucester (12.30pm)

Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit is back for Gloucester

Sale show six changes from the team beaten by European Cup quarter-final opponents La Rochelle six days ago.

Full-back Luke James, wing Arron Reed and lock JP du Preez are among those called up, while scrum-half Faf de Klerk skippers the side.

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit returns to the Gloucester line-up and is among a number of changes from the side beaten by La Rochelle in the European Cup round of 16 earlier this month.

Other starters include scrum-half Charlie Chapman, hooker Jack Singleton and lock Alex Craig.

Sale Sharks: 15 Luke James, 14 Arron Reed, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Sam James, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Faf de Klerk (c); 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 4 Cobus Wiese, 5 Jean-Pierre du Preez, 6 Jean-Luc du preez, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Valery Morozov, 18 James Harper, 19 James Phillips, 20 Cameron Neild, 21 Will Cliff, 22 AJ MacGinty, 23 Simon Hammersley.

Gloucester: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Barton, 9 Charlie Chapman; 1 Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Ed Slater, 5 Alex Craig, 6 Jack Clement, 7 Lewis Ludlow (c), 8 Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Alex Seville, 18 Jamal Ford-Robinson, 19 Matt Garvey, 20 Ben Morgan, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Billy Twelvetrees, 23 Kyle Moyle.

Harlequins vs Worcester (5pm)

Marcus Smith resumes his half-back partnership with Danny Care

Wing Tyrone Green and flanker Tom Lawday are the only the players retained from a Quins starting line-up beaten by Ulster last weekend.

Changes include starts for skipper Alex Dombrandt, half-backs Marcus Smith and Danny Care, plus full-back Mike Brown and prop Joe Marler.

Worcester wing Alex Hearle will make his first appearance of the season in the absence of a suspended Chris Ashton and injured Tom Howe.

Jamie Shillcock features at full-back while England centre Ollie Lawrence also starts and lock Graham Kitchener returns to the pack.

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Scott Baldwin, 3 Wilco Louw, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Dino Lamb, 6 Tom Lawday, 7 Will Evans, 8 Alex Dombandt (c).

Replacements: 16 Joe Gray, 17 Jordan Els, 18 Will Collier, 19 Hugh Tizzard, 20 Jack Kenningham, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Brett Herron, 23 Luke Northmore.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Jamie Shillcock, 14 Perry Humphreys, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Alex Hearle, 10 Billy Searle, 9 Francois Hougaard; 1 Ethan Waller, 2 Niall Annett, 3 Nick Schonert , 4 Joe Batley, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Ted Hill (c), 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 GJ van Velze.

Replacements: 16 Isaac Miller, 17 Marc Thomas, 18 Richard Palframan, 19 Anton Bresler, 20 Tom Dodd, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Ashley Beck, 23 Harri Doel.

Newcastle v Bristol (5pm)

England international Max Malins is at full-back for Bristol

Former England fly-half Toby Flood returns to Falcons colours as one of just two changes following last weekend's Challenge Cup defeat against Leicester.

Elsewhere, George Wacokecoke moves from wing to centre instead of Matias Orlando, with Cooper Vuna called into the starting line-up.

England international Max Malins' return to action is among nine changes for Bristol's trip to Kingston Park.

Malins features at full-back with other starters including centre Siale Piutau, prop John Afoa and flanker Ben Earl.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Tom Penny, 14 Cooper Vuna, 13 George Wacokecoke, 12 Pete Lucock, 11 Ben Stevenson, 10 Toby Flood, 9 Michael Young; 1 Trevor Davison, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Greg Peterson, 5 Sean Robinson, 6 Will Welch, 7 Mark Wilson (c), 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Jamie Blamire, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 Rodney Ah You, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Brett Connon, 23 Gary Graham.

Bristol Bears: 15 Max Malins; 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Piers O'Conor, 12 Siale Piutau (co-capt), 11 Niyi Adeolokun; 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Andy Uren; 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Will Capon, 3 John Afoa, 4 Chris Vui, 5 Joe Joyce, 6 Fitz Harding, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Jake Heenan (co-capt).

Replacements: 16 George Kloska, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Max Lahiff, 19 Ed Holmes, 20 Dan Thomas, 21 Tom Kessell, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Alapati Leiua.

Bath v Leicester (Sunday, 3pm)

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer

Josh Matavesi has recovered from injury and features at fly-half for Leicester's visit to the Recreation Ground.

Wing Will Muir returns to the starting XV and England flanker Sam Underhill, who missed last week's Challenge Cup victory over London Irish, is also back.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs will make only his second Premiership appearance of the season for Leicester.

Young is partnered at half-back by George Ford while Dan Kelly and Matias Moroni are paired together in midfield, with hooker Tom Youngs captaining the team.

Bath: 15 Anthony Watson, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Will Muir, 10 Josh Matavesi, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Josh McNally, 5 Charlie Ewels (c), 6 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Mike Williams, 20 Miles Reid, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Orlando Bailey, 23 Alex Gray.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Harry Potter, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Dan Kelly, 11 Kini Murimurivalu, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Calum Green, 6 George Martin, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Luan de Bruin, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Luke Wallace, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Johnny McPhillips, 23 Matt Scott.