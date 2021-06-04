Premiership Rugby reveal 29 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in latest weekly testing

The new figure is taken from 2,410 tests carried out from May 28 to June 3

Premiership Rugby has announced a total of 29 positive Covid-19 tests were recorded among players and staff at three clubs in their latest round of weekly testing.

The figure, which includes 23 players and six club staff, represents a sharp rise compared with the previous five weeks, which saw only two positive cases.

Earlier this week, the West Country derby between Gloucester and Bath scheduled on Saturday was cancelled after "a number of positive Covid-19 tests" at the Cherry and Whites.

Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of Sale's Premiership game against Harlequins on Friday evening after he came into close contact with an unnamed member of staff who returned a positive test.

The latest set of results, from 2,410 tests taken from May 28 to June 3, are the second-highest number of positives this season since 33 were recorded in the last week of December.