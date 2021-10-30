Saturday's Premiership round-up: Leicester remain unbeaten, Worcester shock Sale

Julian Montoya scores Leicester's fourth try

Leicester scored seven tries during their 55-26 dismantling of Northampton, while Worcester claimed a bonus-point win against Sale, while Wasps beat Bath and Bristol saw off London Irish.

Northampton 26-55 Leicester

Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo scored two tries as Leicester Tigers impressively kept their 100 per cent record in the Gallagher Premiership going with a 55-26 victory at East Midlands rivals Northampton Saints.

The Tigers ran in seven tries at Franklin's Gardens to rack up their seventh win from seven games this season and remain top of the table.

Saints crossed over four times themselves, but they were always playing catch-up after the visitors surged into a 27-0 lead in the first half.

Worcester 27-14 Sale

Duhan Van Der Merwe and Jamie Shillcock scored a brace of tries apiece as Worcester claimed a 27-14 Gallagher Premiership victory over Sale at Sixways Stadium.

Warriors were 14-0 up after 12 minutes after both men scored a converted try, with Guss Warr scoring for Sale later on in the half.

And they repeated the trick, sandwiching a second Sale try from Curtis Langdon, and that proved enough to seal a much-needed bonus-point victory.

Heavy losses to Exeter, Leicester and Northampton in their past three matches left Worcester 11th in the Premiership table after just one victory all season and five straight losses.

Bath 17-27 Wasps

Bath lock Mike Williams was sent off in the 47th minute for a dangerous challenge on Jimmy Gopperth as his side were beaten 27-17 by Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.

It's all over in Bath! Tries from Vaea Fifita, Gaby Oghre and Tom Willis mean we take home a well-deserved W



🛁 17 - 27 🐝 pic.twitter.com/hYjTA8Ftj7 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 30, 2021

Bottom-placed Bath were only 13-10 down at the time of Williams' dismissal but unsurprisingly they fell away to record their sixth consecutive loss, their worst losing run in the competition since 2002.

Vaea Fifita, Gabriel Oghre and Tom Willis scored Wasps' tries. Gopperth kicked two penalties and a conversion while Jacob Umaga added two conversions.

Tom De Glanville and Semesa Rokoduguni touched down for Bath with Orlando Bailey kicking a penalty and a conversion and Danny Cipriani adding a conversion.

London Irish 33-45 Bristol

Jack Bates (L) celebrates after scoring for Bristol

Bristol Bears grabbed their second win of the season in emphatic fashion following a scintillating display of attacking rugby to see off London Irish 45-33 at Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bears scored three tries in quick succession with Jake Heenan, Toby Fricker and Jack Bates all going over.

The Exiles fought back to level the game but two more tries through Piers O'Conor and Harry Thacker gave the Bears the win.