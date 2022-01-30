Gallagher Premiership News

Sunday's Gallagher Premiership: Sale Sharks claim dramatic win over Leicester Tigers; Wasps beat Saracens

Gallagher Premiership's weekend schedule - Friday: Bath 21-17 Harlequins; Saturday: London Irish 18-14 Exeter Chiefs, Worcester Warriors 13-29 Northampton Saints, Newcastle Falcons 22-32 Gloucester; Sunday: Sale Sharks 35-26 Leicester Tigers, Wasps 26-20 Saracens

Last Updated: 30/01/22 5:37pm

Sale Sharks came from 21-5 behind to beat Leicester Tigers in superb style on Sunday in the Premiership

Recap Sunday's Gallagher Premiership action as Sale Sharks and Wasps picked up impressive wins over Leicester Tigers and Saracens respectively.

Sale Sharks 35-26 Leicester Tigers

Sale produced a stunning second-half fightback to defeat Leicester 35-26 and consign the runaway Premiership leaders to a second straight league defeat.

In front of a bumper sell-out crowd, the Sharks cut loose in the final quarter en route to a hard-earned bonus-point success at the AJ Bell Stadium.

With both sides somewhat depleted thanks to Six Nations call-ups, it proved to be a rather cagey opening to the clash.

The Tigers, with veteran Richard Wigglesworth in as skipper and scrum-half, were first on the board when Freddie Burns kicked a monster of a penalty from just inside the Sale half.

Thereafter, Sale slipped to a 21-5 deficit into the second half, before embarking on a brilliant comeback with tries via Ben Curry, Arron Reed, Jean-Luc du Preez and Tom Roebuck.

Wasps 26-20 Saracens

Jimmy Gopperth kicked 16 points as Wasps completed a hat-trick of impressive home victories with a 26-20 win over Saracens.

After beating Premiership leaders Leicester 16-13 and European champions Toulouse 30-22, they defeated fiercest rivals Saracens, who missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

Gopperth kicked four penalties and converted both tries scored by Sam Spink and Elliot Stooke.

Alex Lewington, Nick Tompkins and Tom Woolstencroft scored Saracens' tries, with Alex Lozowski adding a penalty and a conversion.

