Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters

Saturday's Premiership final between Saracens and Sale Sharks was interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters.

Two individuals threw orange paint onto the ground around 20 minutes into the game at Twickenham before being removed from the pitch by stewards and subsequently arrested.

It was the latest instance of people associated with Just Stop Oil pausing sporting events, following similar occurrences at the recent World Snooker Championship in Sheffield and a Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park last year.

The Premiership final resumed after a five-minute delay, with Saracens going on to win 35-25 to claim their sixth title.

A statement from Just Stop Oil read: "Two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final. They are demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK."

A statement from Twickenham Stadium read: "Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter. We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly."

At the World Snooker Championship in April, a man tipped orange paint on the table during the first-round match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table as Mark Allen played Fan Zhengyi after being tackled by referee Olivier Marteel.

After the Crucible incident, Barry Hearn, whose company Matchroom Sport acquired World Snooker Limited in 2010, told talkSPORT: "Sport's an easy target.

A Just Stop Oil protester hurled orange paint on to one of the tables at at the World Snooker Championship in April

"It is a concern because, whenever someone intrudes on the field of play, wherever it is, your first thought is not that this could be a protest, but it could be something quite harmful.

"Custodial sentences is my way. I'm a zero-tolerance type of guy.

"We're such a soft touch as a nation - smack their wrists, give them a small fine, maybe a bit of community hours, maybe a month in prison. It's a ludicrous situation but what do you do about it?

"The problem is there's not enough deterrent out there for these people to do anything but get away with it.

"It might cost them a few hours of their freedom but there's no serious deterrent. For that reason alone, expect more of these, not less."