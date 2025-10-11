Gallagher Prem: Finn Russell leads Bath to victory over Gloucester as Bristol take derby honours over Exeter

Finn Russell led Bath to a bonus-point 38-17 victory over Gloucester on his return to the team despite picking up a yellow card that caused a brief second-half wobble.

After his watching brief in the coaches' box last weekend, the British and Irish Lions fly-half returned as captain and displayed his full range of skills in his team's third successive Gallagher Prem victory.

Russell's faultless kicking supplied 13 points for Bath, who scored first-half tries through Tom de Glanville, Tom Dunn, Ollie Lawrence and Ewan Richards.

Gloucester, who have now lost seven matches on the bounce in all competitions against their West Country rivals, crossed three times through Will Joseph, Ollie Thorley and Ben Loader - the latter two coming early in the second half when Russell was off the field to close to 28-17.

But Russell returned to kick his sole penalty of the game before converting Richards' second try of the contest.

Bristol overcome Jordan red for derby win

Image: Bristol Bears' Gabriel Oghre offloads the ball after being tackled by Exeter Chiefs' Stephen Varney (left)

Bristol overcame the loss of a 20-minute red card for Scotland international Tom Jordan to record a hard-fought 18-14 Gallagher Prem victory over Exeter at Ashton Lane.

Jordan was dismissed for a high challenge and their already injury-ravaged side were further hit by failed HIAs for three-quarters Josh Carrington and Jack Bates.

However they still triumphed with tries from Bill Mata and Gabriel Oghre, while Sam Worsley kicked a penalty and a conversion, with Jordan adding a penalty.

Ben Hammersley and Henry Slade scored Exeter's tries, with Slade adding the extras.

Bristol held a slender one-point lead going into the final quarter, where their replacement Max Pepper was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on which resulted in huge pressure being placed on the home side as they could not break out of their own 22.

Remarkably Pepper returned with no damage to the scoreboard and the home side were able to hang on for a fortunate victory, with Worsley succeeding with a last-minute penalty to rub salt into Exeter's wounds.

Belleau makes instant impact as Saints see off Tigers

Anthony Belleau scored two tries off the bench as Northampton defeated Leicester 32-26 in a pulsating East Midlands derby.

On an afternoon when Northampton welcomed back four British and Irish Lions into their matchday squad, it was the France international in their ranks who settled a contest in which the lead changed hands nine times.

Saints outscored the Tigers by five tries to two, only for their indiscipline to keep their old rivals in touch, but they withstood some late pressure to secure their second straight win.

Neither side was able to pull away in the game's final stages as a third penalty from Bill Searle nudged Leicester 23-22 ahead before Saints had a Fraser Dingwall 'try' ruled out for a knock-on by Tom Litchfield in the build-up.

They were not to be denied for long, though, as Belleau collected his own chip ahead down the right to score his second - and Northampton's fifth - try, converted by Fin Smith.

He and Leicester debutant James O'Connor then exchanged penalties as the match remained in the balance right to the end, but it was Saints who held on for bragging rights.