Best of the round: Heineken Champions Cup - Round 1

The opening round of Heineken Champions Cup action did not disappoint with a compelling mix of top-class action, brilliant individual performances and the odd bit of controversy.

Blunder of the Round

Bath's Freddie Burns dominated the headlines at the weekend for all the wrong reasons after his costly premature celebration in the closing moments of his side's defeat to Toulouse at The Rec.

To his credit, the crestfallen Burns was quick to acknowledge his rather costly faux pas and vowed to make amends.

Love this sport for the highs and the lows. Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do. Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back... thanks for the support 👍🏼 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) October 13, 2018

His fellow professionals were also quick off the mark to offer some support which we hope prompts the recovery of the season.

Keep your chin up @FreddieBurns it happens — Danny Care (@dannycare) October 13, 2018

Don’t worry brus it all good. When I was a Child I blew up my family car.. you’ll be fine... #perspective 🙏❤️ https://t.co/YnAlhw1Mop — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) October 13, 2018

Here come the keyboard warriors

Head up bro

Ain’t nobody die 👊🏾 @FreddieBurns

Keep smiling boss — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 13, 2018

Result of the round

Victories in the Champions Cup are always hard to come by, such is the quality of a competition rated second only to Test match rugby.

That makes winning away from home even more impressive so take a bow Racing 92, Toulouse, Newcastle, Saracens and Cardiff Blues for getting the job done on the road.

Heroes. Every single one of them pic.twitter.com/ukzYxP51wH — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) October 14, 2018

In their first appearance in the competition since 2014, Cardiff Blues produced a brilliant display to account for their Top 14 rivals Lyon, currently third in French rugby's top flight, but our pick of the results is that earned by Newcastle.

Not only did the Falcons shrug off their woeful Premiership record so far this season, where they have lost five of their first six games and are currently propping up the table, but they took down three-time champions Toulon.

The French 'giants' are currently some way from that all-conquering form, and a lowly 10th in the Top 14 table, but prior to this game they had only lost one of 24 home games in Europe's premier competition - to Saracens two years ago.

"I say every time that it's not where you are at the start of a competition, it's where you are at the end that counts," said Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards following what was his side's first win on French soil.

"Today was a notable victory which is right up there with any other, but it's only one victory and we have to now go out and back it up against Montpellier on Sunday."

Stat of the round

The Premiership and PRO14 sides just about edged out their Top 14 rivals in the opening exchanges of this season's battle for European supremacy.

The PRO14 contingent claimed three victories headlined by Leinster's demolition of Wasps but Cardiff Blues' victory at Lyon and Ulster's home win against Leicester are certainly worthy of note.

ROUND ONE COMPLETE ✅



What an incredible weekend of Heineken #ChampionsCup action 👌👌👌



Best match? 👀 pic.twitter.com/clt3ds8kwr — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 14, 2018

The Premiership left it late to leave its mark on Round 1 with Saracens, Gloucester and Newcastle all recording victories on Sunday to spare that league's blushes with the Falcons' win against three-time winners Toulon at the Stade Mayol rightly grabbing the headlines.

Exeter's brutal draw with Munster at Sandy Park ensured it was also honours even between the Premiership and PRO14 but the Top 14 was not far behind with three wins of their own courtesy of Racing 92, Montpellier and a somewhat fortunate Toulouse.

That's how you lay down a marker! 💪@leinsterrugby up and running with a half-century against Wasps



Will anyone be able to stop the defending champions in the #ChampionsCup? pic.twitter.com/SSVuJSiJY6 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) October 12, 2018

Leinster were also the only side to register a try-scoring bonus point which suggests we are in for a close and enthralling battle for Europe's top prize.

Try of the round

Leinster's James Lowe can certainly lay claim to a brilliant all-round performance thanks to his heroics at the RDS, but the honour for the best try must surely go to Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe.

The Wales international produced a stunning individual score midway through the second period to put his side in total control of the contest and underline his credentials a classy playmaker.

Today’s victory ensure it’s 9️⃣ victories from the last 1️⃣0️⃣ games against French opposition!



Huge thanks to the travelling support once again, and congratulations to @Blockmonstahz for debut and @Rhysgill1 @BradThyer and @jaaaarod for their 50th appearances for the region 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bPbSPtfxho — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) October 14, 2018

Playing at full-back, he picked the ball up just inside his own half and surveyed the challenge ahead of him before straightening and slicing through the Lyon line.

An injection of pace took him up to the 22 and with two hands on the ball he drew the cover defence before teasing them with a dummy and speeding over the line to score.

It was a timely moment of magic with the autumn internationals just around the corner and with Anscombe eyeing the Wales No 10 jersey.

Hit of the round

The referees took a fair amount of stick across the opening weekend with several decisions prompting criticism but only one official got caught in the firing line.

Referee Romain Poite is helped from the field after being injured during Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Wasps at the RDS

Top French whistleblower Romain Poite was sent flying by Leinster's Rhys Ruddock during the Irish province's victory over Premiership rivals in Dublin.

Despite having been blindsided by the charging 6ft 3in and nearly 18st Ruddock, poor Poite still had the wherewithal to get a whistle to his lips and call a stop to play.

He surely became the first referee to have to undergo an HIA - which he thankfully passed - although there is no word yet on a possible citing for Ruddock!