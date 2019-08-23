Saracens to start Champions Cup defence at Racing 92

Saracens' players celebrate after winning a third Heineken Champions Cup title in four years

Saracens will begin their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup at Racing 92 as they bid to win the competition for the fourth time in five seasons.

Saracens became the most successful English club in European Cup history after beating holders Leinster 20-10 at St James' Park in May.

Mark McCall's side have been drawn to face Racing 92, Ospreys and Munster in Pool 4 of Europe's elite club competition and kick off against the French side on Sunday, November 17 in the final fixture of the opening weekend.

Leinster get their campaign under way the day before at home to Benetton, with Northampton and Lyon making up Pool 1, while Pool 2 begins with Glasgow Warriors at home to Sale Sharks followed by Exeter making the trip to La Rochelle.

Leinster players react to their 20-10 defeat to Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup final

The competition gets under way on Friday, November 15 with Gloucester at home to Toulouse in Pool 5, which also contains Connacht and Montpellier.

Bath host Ulster in the opening game of Pool 3, with Clermont Auvergne at home to Harlequins in the other game.

The pool stage concludes on the second and third weekends of January 2020. The Stade de Marseille will host the Challenge Cup final on Friday, May 22 and the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday, May 23.