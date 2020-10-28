Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs to begin defence against Glasgow Warriors and Toulouse

Exeter won the Champions Cup for the first time earlier this month

Exeter have been given a challenging start to their Champions Cup defence after being drawn alongside Toulouse and Glasgow in the pool stages.

The Chiefs were crowned masters of Europe with a 31-27 victory over Racing 92 on October 17 and they must hit the ground running when continental action resumes in mid-December.

Drawn in Pool B of the new truncated format that fits a 2020-21 season shortened by coronavirus, they must overcome four-time winners Toulouse and the Warriors in home and away fixtures.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam will return to Galway to face former side Connacht. The Challenge Cup winners will also face Clermont Auvergne in Pool B.

Leinster have been drawn against Montpellier and Northampton Saints in Pool A, while Irish provincial rivals Munster take on Clermont Auvergne and Harlequins.

Last season's beaten finalists Racing 92 play Connacht and Harlequins.

The first round of fixtures will be played on the weekend of December 11-13.

2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup

Pool A (with opponents in brackets)

Bordeaux-Begles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)

Leinster Rugby (Montpellier, Northampton Saints)

Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath Rugby (La Rochelle, Scarlets)

Edinburgh Rugby (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)

RC Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets)

La Rochelle (Bath Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby)

Sale Sharks (Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon)

Scarlets (Bath Rugby, RC Toulon)

Dragons (Bordeaux-Begles, Wasps)

Montpellier (Leinster Rugby, Wasps)

Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Begles, Leinster Rugby)

Pool B (with opponents in brackets)

Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse)

Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester Rugby)

Ulster Rugby (Gloucester Rugby, Toulouse)

Bristol Bears (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Connacht Rugby)

Munster Rugby (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)

Racing 92 (Connacht Rugby, Harlequins)

ASM Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster Rugby)

Connacht Rugby (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Munster Rugby, Racing 92)

Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)

Gloucester Rugby (Lyon, Ulster)

Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster Rugby)