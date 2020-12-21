Champions Cup team of the week: Munster and Racing 92 lead the way after big away wins

Simon Zebo scored his 32nd Champions Cup try in Racing 92's win at Harlequins

Munster and Racing 92 boast the most players in our team of the week after both registered impressive away wins in round two of the Champions Cup.

Munster came from 19 points down to register a remarkable victory at Clermont Auvergne while Racing were comprehensive winners against Harlequins at the Stoop.

Eight teams are represented, including two Edinburgh flankers after their second-half revival against Sale.

15. Simon Zebo (Racing 92)

The Irishman scored one of Racing's seven tries in their rout of Harlequins, taking him to 32 Champions Cup tries - just one behind third-placed Brian O'Driscoll in the all-time tryscorers list.

Zebo ensured Racing started the second half as they finished the first, taking Danny Care's box kick and combining brilliantly with Donovan Taofifenua to score just 37 seconds after the restart.

Mike Haley also impressed for Zebo's former club Munster, finishing off a lovely strike play against Clermont to kickstart their fightback.

14. Santiago Cordero (Bordeaux-Begles)

Santiago Cordero has scored four tries in two Champions Cup games

The Argentine scored the winning try against Northampton in round one and followed that up with a hat-trick in Saturday's demolition of the Dragons.

Cordero crossed three times in 27 minutes, beating five defenders as he racked up 126 metres from 13 carries.

13. Kurtley Beale (Racing 92)

Beale highlighted his versatility by seamlessly slotting in at outside centre against Quins. The Wallaby was his side's top metre-maker (94m from 12 carries) and made five line breaks as Racing ran riot at the Stoop.

12. Damian de Allende (Munster)

The Springbok laid the platform for Munster in attack with some huge carries, sucking in defenders every time he got his hands on the ball.

De Allende's deft pass out the back to Gavin Coombes created Mike Haley's try as Munster's battled their way into the contest, while a lovely break and offload moments later almost resulted in a score for Shane Daly.

Five missed tackles will be a source of frustration for the powerful centre but he more than made up for it with his efforts in attack.

11. Donovan Taofifenua (Racing 92)

The 21-year-old enjoyed himself at the Stoop, beating a team-leading six defenders. He sent Zebo over for Racing's third try seconds after the interval and scored their fifth on the hour mark.

10. JJ Hanrahan (Munster)

JJ Hanrahan kicked six penalties and three conversions

Hanrahan was outstanding off the tee against Clermont and it was his three-pointers that kept Munster in the contest after a disastrous first quarter.

We'll forgive him for failing to find touch from a couple of penalties as Hanrahan nailed all nine of his shots at goal to finish with 24 points.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Gibson-Park was withdrawn before the hour mark against Northampton but by then he had inflicted plenty of damage.

The Ireland international created two tries and spotted a gap in the Saints defence to grab Leinster's bonus-point score three minutes into the second half.

He will be disappointed that his kick was charged down by Nick Isiekwe for a try but overall Gibson-Park can still be pleased with his afternoon's work.

1. Josh Wycherley (Munster)

Wycherley's first European start was certainly a memorable one. He was driven up in the air by Rabah Slimani during an early scrum, although whether the Clermont tighthead did so by legal means is another matter.

But Wycherley's response to that penalty concession was highly impressive. He got the better of Slimani at scrum time, which included one memorable shunt on 45 minutes, and made 10 tackles during a 77-minute all-action display.

2. Rhys Marshall (Munster)

Marshall provided set-piece solidity alongside Wycherley at scrum time and his darts were also excellent, finding a red shirt with all but two of his 15 lineout throws.

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol)

The England tighthead formed part of a dominant scrum that won five penalties in Bristol's bonus-point win at Connacht. He chipped in eight tackles and eight carries before departing on 55 minutes with the Bears on course for victory.

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Ryan Baird excelled with ball in hand

The 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match display against Northampton, excelling alongside James Ryan in the second row.

Baird and Ryan both made eight tackles apiece but it was in attack where the former really stood out, beating five defenders as he made a team-high 58 metres from 18 carries.

5. Peceli Yato (Clermont Auvergne)

Yato looked to have put Clermont on track for yet another European home win when he produced a fierce hand-off on Gavin Coombes before offloading to Alivereti Raka for the opening try after only 26 seconds.

The Fijian was Clermont's top carrier with 11, making 47 metres, and takes the No 5 shirt ahead of Ed Holmes, who impressed for Bristol in Galway.

Live Currie Cup Rugby Union Live on

6. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

The flanker combined brilliantly with club-and-country team-mate Hamish Watson as Edinburgh produced a rousing second-half display to defeat Sale.

Six of the Edinburgh forwards hit double figures in tackles made, Bradbury chipping in with 13. He was also a useful option at the lineout and made nine carries for 20 metres.

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Watson made 16 tackles and won two turnovers in an outstanding defensive display that won't have gone unnoticed by Lions coach Warren Gatland.

8. Alfie Barbeary (Wasps)

Alfie Barbeary celebrates scoring the first of his two tries

Barbeary normally plays as a hooker but was outstanding at No 8 against Montpellier, and says he wouldn't mind a crack at playing centre!

On this form, you'd be inclined to let him play wherever he likes. The 20-year-old scored a try in each half, exhibiting his power as he twice crashed over from close range, while his neat offload sent Paolo Odogwu underneath the posts.

Barbeary edges out CJ Stander and Nathan Hughes, who shone in impressive away wins by Munster and Bristol respectively.