Warren Gatland targets winning Six Nations swansong against Ireland

Warren Gatland says Wales are focused on finishing the job off

Warren Gatland says Wales are determined to seize their opportunity to win the Six Nations along with the Grand Slam and end his tenure in style.

Wales' hard-fought 18-11 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday maintained their latest Grand Slam tilt, and Gatland will become the first coach in Five or Six Nations history to mastermind a clean sweep three times if his players pull it off.

Ireland can spoil Gatland's party at the Principality Stadium but the Kiwi is looking forward to what is expected to be a fiery atmosphere in Cardiff.

"If we do that it would be unbelievable," Gatland said.

"I have had ten Six Nations, and when I look back I am proud of what we have achieved in terms of consistency in the Six Nations.

"We have had a few seconds, a couple of Grand Slams, a Championship as well, but our win record has been excellent - particularly against those big teams.

"We want to finish it off. When someone presents you with an opportunity to win a Grand Slam, you want to take it with both hands."

Wales know victory against Ireland will see Gatland sign of in the Six Nations in style

Former Ireland coach Gatland admits there is "added spice" when Wales play Ireland due to the opposing side's knowledge of each other from domestic club and provincial competitions.

"I think the added spice is that with the PRO14, the players know each other," Gatland added.

"We respect them hugely for what they have achieved. They are number two in the world, and their provinces have had a lot of success in the PRO14 and in Europe, and sometimes it can breed a jealousy.

"You respect them, but you are desperate to want to beat them. That sometimes creates the edge. A lot of it stems from that.

'Ireland were on Wales' minds'

"They have been incredibly successful. I take my hat off to their provincial rugby and what they have achieved in Europe, the PRO14 and what the national team has done. We have got to strive to do that.

"For our group of players I know they get incredibly motivated to play against Ireland, as they want to beat them because a lot of them have been on the losing end on a number of occasions, particularly to their provincial teams."

George North is expected to be among three survivors from Wales' starting XV that clinched the 2012 Grand Slam, joining captain Alun Wyn Jones and centre Jonathan Davies.

Wales captain Alun-Wyn Jones was part of Wales' 2012 Grand Slam squad

"Sometimes, winning is winning, regardless of how it looks," said North, reflecting on the Scotland success.

"There is a good belief in the squad, a good vibe. We can go toe-to-toe and we can go through the ugly parts and dog games out when we need to.

"There is plenty to work on from our point of view - too many handling errors, too many turnovers. We've got a big week of preparation to put it right.

"Obviously, it (title and Grand Slam) would be a wicked way to finish this tournament, but I am sure the boss man 'Gats' will have a few things to sort out this week with us and make sure we are flying on Saturday."