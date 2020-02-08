Ireland 24-14 Wales: Player ratings from their Six Nations clash in Dublin

Ireland celebrate after Andrew Conway scores

Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour scored a fine solo try as they claimed a deserved 24-14 bonus-point victory over defending champions Wales in a bruising Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Prop Tadhg Furlong, flanker Josh van der Flier and wing Andrew Conway also crossed for the home side, who used their forward power to gain territory and set-piece dominance and outscored their visitors four tries to two.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams and flanker Justin Tipuric scored for Wales, who suffered their first Six Nations defeat in nine matches having completed the Grand Slam in 2019.

It is also a first loss for new Wales coach Wayne Pivac, while Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell now has back-to-back wins heading into a meeting with England at Twickenham on February 22.

We look at how the players performed after their bruising encounter in Dublin...

Ireland

Jordan Larmour: Scored Ireland's opening try and looked razor-sharp in attack. 7/10

Andrew Conway: Capped a fine all-round display by scoring Ireland's final try. Wales found him hard to handle. 8

Robbie Henshaw: A strong performance by the Leinster centre before he went off during the second period. 7

Robbie Henshaw caused the Wales defence problems in midfield

Bundee Aki: Did his work impressively as Ireland moved through the gears to leave Wales a comfortable second-best. 7

Jacob Stockdale: A strong first-half display from the Ulster wing as Ireland stayed unbeaten in this season's Six Nations. 7

Jacob Stockdale takes on Tomos Williams

Johnny Sexton: Controlled things well in terms of Ireland tactics, proving an assured contributor. 7

Conor Murray: Worked well at the heels of a dominant Irish pack, firing out a quick service and kicking well. 7

Cian Healy: Showcased all his experience with a typically robust effort in the scrum. 7

Rob Herring: A solid effort by Ireland's hooker as they built strongly on last weekend's win against Scotland. 7

Tadhg Furlong is congratulated after scoring Ireland's second try against Wales

Tadhg Furlong: A try-scoring contribution by the Leinster prop and he was at the heart of a strong Irish pack. 8

Iain Henderson: A typically tireless effort by the Ulster lock. He rolled up his sleeves and never stopped working. 7

James Ryan: Ensured that Ireland's pack dominated most of the match with an assured performance. 7

Peter O'Mahony: Recalled to the Irish back-row and he did not disappoint, getting through a huge amount of work. 7

Josh van der Flier: Scored his team's third try, which was just reward for a fine performance. 7

CJ Stander carries against Wales

CJ Stander: Along with Furlong, the pick of Ireland's pack. A major contribution to victory. 8

Replacements: Ireland's substitutes all offered something, helping the home side to close out a comfortable victory. 7

Wales

Leigh Halfpenny tackles Jonny Sexton

Leigh Halfpenny: Rarely seen in attack as Wales found themselves on the back foot for long periods. 6

George North: Hardly received a pass and was guilty of a glaring late knock-on. Low-key. 5

Nick Tompkins: His first Test start was in stark contrast to a try-scoring debut off the bench last weekend, but he will learn from the experience. 5

Hadleigh Parkes: Should have scored a second-half try and was solid without being spectacular. 6

Hadleigh Parkes tries to get through the Ireland defence

Josh Adams: The World Cup's top try-scorer lasted just 25 minutes before a leg injury forced him out of the action. 6

Dan Biggar: Went off in the second-half as Wales floundered under increased Ireland pressure. 6

Tomos Williams: Scored a first-half try, but also spilled possession that gave Ireland a platform to score their second try. 6

Wyn Jones: Found it tough going opposite dominant Irish tighthead prop Furlong. 5

Prop Wyn Jones won some turnovers for Wales

Ken Owens: Worked hard, as usual, but it was not Wales' day, especially in the forward exchanges. 6

Dillon Lewis: Another testing afternoon for the Wales prop as Ireland's scrum took the honours. 5

Jake Ball: Typically hard-working contribution high on tackle-count, but Wales could have few complaints about the result. 6

A frustrating afternoon for Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain looked frustrated at times and he will be disappointed that his team never threatened when it mattered. 6

Aaron Wainwright: Went off early in the second period and was replaced by Ross Moriarty. 6

Justin Tipuric: Scored a try during the dying seconds and he was arguably Wales' best player. 7

Tipuric scores for Wales

Taulupe Faletau: Continues to work his way back at Test level after long-term injury troubles. 6

Replacements: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was forced into an early change when Adams went off, and his later substitutes could not affect the outcome. 6