Scotland 6-13 England: Six Nations player ratings from Murrayfield

Sam Underhill is tackled by Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings

England got their Six Nations Championship back on track with a battling 13-6 victory over Scotland in terrible conditions at Murrayfield.

Ellis Genge came off the bench to score the game's only try with 10 minutes remaining as England regained the Calcutta Cup.

We look at how the players performed after a stormy encounter in Edinburgh...

Scotland

Stuart Hogg: On a day full of errors, his was the most glaring as he gave away the scrum which handed England victory after carrying the ball over his own line. A nightmare championship for the new skipper. 6/10

Sean Maitland: Barely saw any ball and the little he did was spilled as it dropped out of the sky - but he is not the only one you could say that about. 6

Huw Jones is stopped by Farrell and Jonathan Joseph

Huw Jones: The Glasgow centre has four tries against the Auld Enemy to his name but there was little danger of him adding to his tally here. 5

Sam Johnson: Clobbered Jonny May straight from the kick-off but that was about as good as it got as he found himself running at a white brick wall. 6

Blair Kinghorn: Spoiled a good run midway through the first half when he was turned over. The Edinburgh full-back still looks out of his comfort zone on the wing. 6

Adam Hastings kicks under pressure from Owen Farrell

Adam Hastings: The clamour for Finn Russell's return is likely to grow louder and louder over the next few days on the back of another display lacking in inspiration from his stand-off understudy. 5

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price runs at George Furbank

Ali Price: Made a couple of half-breaks but he lacks the game control Grieg Laidlaw used to provide and it showed as Scotland let the result get away from them. 5

Rory Sutherland: Another impressive display from the Edinburgh prop, even showing a burst of pace with barn-stomping run early in the second half. 7

Fraser Brown: Not the only one to struggle amid the conditions but the hooker failed to get to grips with the wind as line-out throwing fell to pieces. 5

Zander Fagerson: Scotland's scrum held up well while he was on - it did not once he went off and that says it all. 7

Scott Cummings: Gave away two penalties within the first 10 minutes and was taken off early in the second period. 5

Jonny Gray competes with Lewis Ludlam at a line-out

Jonny Gray: Made just eight tackles during the 80 minutes, well down on his usual figures. Also coughed up possession as Scotland found themselves within sight of the English line. 5

Jamie Ritchie: One of the few Scots to really take the fight to the powerful English back row. 7

Hamish Watson: Made 12 tackles - more than any other player in his team - but Scotland really needed more of his sniping skills as the hosts conceded 21 turnovers to England's seven. 6

Magnus Bradbury: Showed some good aggression in defence early on but faded in the latter stages. 6

Replacements: Stuart McInally's introduction for Brown did little to improve Scotland's line-out display while the scrum ended up going backwards as the changes were made late on.

England

George Furbank: An underused figure at Murrayfield despite his key role in patrolling the backfield on a day for kickers. 6

Jonny May is wrapped up by the Scotland defence

Jonny May: Thumped backwards at the kick-off but the Leicester wing ran hard and straight when given the chance. 7

Jonathan Joseph: Not a day for outside centres with dazzling footwork. 6

Farrell kicked eight points

Owen Farrell: Missed three shots at goal but goalkicking was an impossible task in this wind. His competitive spirit was needed. 7

Elliot Daly: Another player who struggled to make any headway and he sent one kick straight into touch. 6

George Ford: Twice sent the ball straight into touch in the second half and his decision making was off at times. 6

Willi Heinz: Neat and tidy around the forwards and kicked well in a strong performance. 7

Mako Vunipola: England have missed his power and his strength in the tight was key in wretched conditions. 7

Jamie George: Hookers were exposed by the wind at the line-out but he was a force in the loose. 6

Kyle Sinckler: One of several players to deliver a marked improvement on a frustrating day at the Stade de France in round one. 7

Maro Itoje: Made a nuisance of himself - this was much better after his subdued outing in Paris. 8

George Kruis: Replaced Courtney Lawes in the starting XV and his physical presence was needed. 7

Lewis Ludlam: Bellicose oratory in the build-up to the game were matched by an all-action shift. 8

Sam Underhill: Embraced the pressure he knew was coming to be named man of the match. 8

Tom Curry impressed at the breakdown

Tom Curry: England ruled the breakdown in marked contrast to Murrayfield two years ago and Curry was key. 7

Replacements: Ellis Genge stepped off the bench to score the decisive try. Eddie Jones' decision to name six forwards on the bench was a masterstroke given the conditions.