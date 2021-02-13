Scotland 24-25 Wales: Player ratings after Wayne Pivac's side fought back to beat the hosts at Murrayfield

Louis Rees-Zammit scored the winning try for Wales in Edinburgh

Player ratings from Edinburgh where Wales fought back to beat Scotland 25-24 in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales made it two wins from two in the championship after the hosts were reduced to 14 men when Zander Fagerson was sent off, but who stood out for each team?

Here are the player ratings from Murrayfield...

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg - 8 (out of 10)

The skipper did his bit for the cause with two tries - including a brilliant second - but was left exposed as Wales made the most of their extra man to score their all-important fourth.

Stuart Hogg (left) celebrates with Finn Russell after scoring a try at Murrayfield

14. Darcy Graham - 7

A brilliant first-half display from the pocket rocket Edinburgh wing as he scored the opener but had to be sacrificed when Fagerson was dismissed.

13. Chris Harris - 6

Solid defensively but failed to make a big impact when Scotland needed to do more to turn the tide in the second half.

12. James Lang - 6

Did not offer the same ball-carrying threat as Cameron Redpath but contributed in defence.

Duhan van der Merwe had a clean break in the final play of the game but his pass did not go to hand

11. Duhan van der Merwe - 6

The big winger came agonisingly close to rescuing the win at the death but Hogg could not hold onto his pass.

10. Finn Russell - 7

Played flat and fast as Scotland dominated the opening 40 minutes but could not control the game when Scotland found themselves down to 14 men.

9. Ali Price - 7

Produced a lovely kick to play in Graham for the opening try as he did his Lions' chances no harm at all.

1. Rory Sutherland - 6

Failed to live up to his dominant Twickenham display in either the loose or at scrum-time.

2. George Turner - 6

Usually a potent ball carrier but could not get himself going this time.

3. Zander Fagerson - 5

Will argue the red card for his clear-out on Wyn Jones was harsh but it was a challenge he did not need to make and it ended up wrecking his team's hopes.

Zander Fagerson leaves the field after being shown a red card against Wales

4. Scott Cummings - 6

It might have been a different story for Scotland had the Glasgow lock not got himself in the way of Gary Graham crossing the line just after the interval.

5. Jonny Gray - 6

Could not dominate the Welsh lineout in the same way he bullied England's last week.

6. Blade Thomson - 4

Lasted barely 10 minutes after sustaining a head knock that forced him off.

7. Hamish Watson - 8

Matt Fagerson is tackled by Liam Williams in Edinburgh

Another outstanding display from Scotland's pick-pocket in chief as he again made himself a menace at the breakdown.

8. Matt Fagerson - 6

Contributed to Scotland's slip in discipline by giving away a couple of costly penalties.

Replacements - 5

Gary Graham was on early but made himself a nuisance as he cost Scotland a good attacking chance then handed Wales the territory from which they got back in the game with a high tackle, while Huw Jones had little time to make an impact with ball in hand.

❝It's hard to come up here and get a win.❞ - @LouisReesZammit



Two tries away at Murrayfield - and so much more - in a MOTM performance from the Cardiffian.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN ⑊ #SCOvWAL pic.twitter.com/jmEePwOclF — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 13, 2021

Wales

15. Leigh Halfpenny - 6

Kicked an early penalty, but failed a head injury assessment just before half-time and did not return.

14. Louis Rees-Zammit - 9

A wonderful two-try display by the 20-year-old Gloucester wing, who looks a Test match natural.

13. Owen Watkin - 7

Shrugged off by Scotland captain Hogg for the skipper's second try, but otherwise solid.

12. Nick Tompkins - 7

Moved to the wing in a reshuffle when Halfpenny went off and he did little wrong.

Williams celebrates scoring Wales' first try of the second half

11. Liam Williams - 8

Scored a try on his Wales return and shone in all areas.

10. Dan Biggar - 6

A subdued performance by the Wales fly-half, who was substituted early in the second half.

9. Gareth Davies - 6

Like Biggar, could make little headway and went off after 49 minutes.

1. Wyn Jones - 8

Another outstanding display by the Scarlets prop, who capped it by scoring a try.

2. Ken Owens - 7

Showed all his experience and leadership ability during a game that ebbed and flowed.

3. Tomas Francis - 6

Was replaced in the second half as Scotland exerted scrum pressure, but delivered a solid display.

4. Adam Beard - 7

Worked hard in the tight and loose and made his presence felt in the lineouts.

5. Alun Wyn Jones - 7

The Wales captain went off near the end - but he was his usual workaholic self.

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones (left) tackles Scotland's Darcy Graham

6. Aaron Wainwright - 7

Made the most of his return to the team, and was consistent in all areas.

7. Justin Tipuric - 7

Relished his battle with Scotland openside flanker Hamish Watson. Never stopped.

8. Taulupe Faletau - 7

A commanding contribution at the back of Wales' scrum, and he also shone in the loose.

Replacements - 7

The Wales substitutes made an impact, especially half-backs Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy, who both came on early in the second period.