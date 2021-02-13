Scotland 24-25 Wales: Player ratings after Wayne Pivac's side fought back to beat the hosts at Murrayfield
Wales secured a bonus-point win against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday; Wayne Pivac's first away win as Wales coach and a second successive Six Nations victory in 2021, setting them up for England's visit to Cardiff later this month
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 13/02/21 8:54pm
Player ratings from Edinburgh where Wales fought back to beat Scotland 25-24 in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Wales made it two wins from two in the championship after the hosts were reduced to 14 men when Zander Fagerson was sent off, but who stood out for each team?
Here are the player ratings from Murrayfield...
Scotland
15. Stuart Hogg - 8 (out of 10)
The skipper did his bit for the cause with two tries - including a brilliant second - but was left exposed as Wales made the most of their extra man to score their all-important fourth.
14. Darcy Graham - 7
A brilliant first-half display from the pocket rocket Edinburgh wing as he scored the opener but had to be sacrificed when Fagerson was dismissed.
13. Chris Harris - 6
Solid defensively but failed to make a big impact when Scotland needed to do more to turn the tide in the second half.
12. James Lang - 6
Did not offer the same ball-carrying threat as Cameron Redpath but contributed in defence.
11. Duhan van der Merwe - 6
The big winger came agonisingly close to rescuing the win at the death but Hogg could not hold onto his pass.
10. Finn Russell - 7
Played flat and fast as Scotland dominated the opening 40 minutes but could not control the game when Scotland found themselves down to 14 men.
9. Ali Price - 7
Produced a lovely kick to play in Graham for the opening try as he did his Lions' chances no harm at all.
It's all over and Scotland have lost by one point.— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 13, 2021
Congratulations, @WelshRugbyUnion 🤝#AsOne pic.twitter.com/x8Gp1AUIpZ
1. Rory Sutherland - 6
Failed to live up to his dominant Twickenham display in either the loose or at scrum-time.
2. George Turner - 6
Usually a potent ball carrier but could not get himself going this time.
3. Zander Fagerson - 5
Will argue the red card for his clear-out on Wyn Jones was harsh but it was a challenge he did not need to make and it ended up wrecking his team's hopes.
4. Scott Cummings - 6
It might have been a different story for Scotland had the Glasgow lock not got himself in the way of Gary Graham crossing the line just after the interval.
5. Jonny Gray - 6
Could not dominate the Welsh lineout in the same way he bullied England's last week.
6. Blade Thomson - 4
Lasted barely 10 minutes after sustaining a head knock that forced him off.
7. Hamish Watson - 8
Another outstanding display from Scotland's pick-pocket in chief as he again made himself a menace at the breakdown.
8. Matt Fagerson - 6
Contributed to Scotland's slip in discipline by giving away a couple of costly penalties.
Replacements - 5
Gary Graham was on early but made himself a nuisance as he cost Scotland a good attacking chance then handed Wales the territory from which they got back in the game with a high tackle, while Huw Jones had little time to make an impact with ball in hand.
❝It's hard to come up here and get a win.❞ - @LouisReesZammit— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 13, 2021
Two tries away at Murrayfield - and so much more - in a MOTM performance from the Cardiffian.
🏴 #HWFN ⑊ #SCOvWAL pic.twitter.com/jmEePwOclF
Wales
15. Leigh Halfpenny - 6
Kicked an early penalty, but failed a head injury assessment just before half-time and did not return.
14. Louis Rees-Zammit - 9
A wonderful two-try display by the 20-year-old Gloucester wing, who looks a Test match natural.
13. Owen Watkin - 7
Shrugged off by Scotland captain Hogg for the skipper's second try, but otherwise solid.
12. Nick Tompkins - 7
Moved to the wing in a reshuffle when Halfpenny went off and he did little wrong.
11. Liam Williams - 8
Scored a try on his Wales return and shone in all areas.
10. Dan Biggar - 6
A subdued performance by the Wales fly-half, who was substituted early in the second half.
9. Gareth Davies - 6
Like Biggar, could make little headway and went off after 49 minutes.
1. Wyn Jones - 8
Another outstanding display by the Scarlets prop, who capped it by scoring a try.
Wales 𝗚𝗢 𝗧𝗢𝗣! 🏴#GuinnessSixNations #SCOvWAL pic.twitter.com/QXJMWBF4jI— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 13, 2021
2. Ken Owens - 7
Showed all his experience and leadership ability during a game that ebbed and flowed.
3. Tomas Francis - 6
Was replaced in the second half as Scotland exerted scrum pressure, but delivered a solid display.
4. Adam Beard - 7
Worked hard in the tight and loose and made his presence felt in the lineouts.
5. Alun Wyn Jones - 7
The Wales captain went off near the end - but he was his usual workaholic self.
6. Aaron Wainwright - 7
Made the most of his return to the team, and was consistent in all areas.
7. Justin Tipuric - 7
Relished his battle with Scotland openside flanker Hamish Watson. Never stopped.
8. Taulupe Faletau - 7
A commanding contribution at the back of Wales' scrum, and he also shone in the loose.
Replacements - 7
The Wales substitutes made an impact, especially half-backs Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy, who both came on early in the second period.