Johnny Sexton: Ireland players aiming for Lions selection in Six Nations

Johnny Sexton spoke to media on Wednesday, saying Irish players are targeting Lions selection

Johnny Sexton admits Six Nations games against Scotland and England represent major opportunities for Ireland's players to book their seats on this summer's British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Ireland travel to Murrayfield on Sunday looking to build on victory over Italy, before completing the Championship at home to Eddie Jones' men six days later.

The Lions are scheduled to take on South Africa in July and August, although the coronavirus pandemic means uncertainty still surrounds that three-Test series.

Ireland captain Sexton, who toured with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, is eager for as many of his countrymen as possible to be included in Warren Gatland's squad and believes results in their upcoming matches will influence selection.

Sexton has played in each of the last six British and Irish Lions Tests, vs Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017

"It's not at the forefront of our thoughts because even if it wasn't a Lions year we'd still be going out to win the game, of course, and to put our best foot forward," said Ireland captain Sexton.

"But in the back of your mind, you know the next two are pretty important games in terms of those Lions selections.

"It will help the Irish cause if we can pick up a couple of wins, it will help get more numbers on the plane and that's ultimately what we want - we want to get as many Irish people on that trip as possible.

"It's definitely in the back of our minds somewhere."

Sexton, 35, has signed a new one-year contract with the IRFU to 2022

Ireland are seeking to salvage some pride in the tournament after successive defeats to Wales and France ruined their title hopes, prior to a routine win over Italy.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell said on Tuesday that Gregor Townsend had created the strongest Scotland team he will have ever faced during his career.

Sexton agreed with that assessment and believes keeping Finn Russell quiet could be key to winning in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old plans to review videotapes of opposing fly-half Russell, who was absent for each of Ireland's two victories over the Scots in 2020.

"He's obviously a big threat for us, knowing that he's got a full box of tricks that he tries to pull out most games," Sexton said of Racing 92 star Russell.

Finn Russell has been in superb form for Scotland and Racing 92 over the last year

"He can pull the strings, if we let him, and he's hurt us in the past.

"We haven't played against him the last couple of times we've played Scotland, so we've got to go back and look at some old footage.

"He's been in good form for his club, he's a massive threat - like they have across their team.

"Him and (Stuart) Hogg are probably the standout guys but we have to be on our game this week to stop them.

"They're a team full of confidence, they will fancy their chances against us.

"They will feel that maybe they should have beaten us the last two times they played us and obviously they have improved a lot since then as well. We have massive respect for them as a team."

Sexton has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union since the 48-10 victory over Italy in Rome on February 27.

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to face world champions South Africa this summer

As he reaches the twilight of his career, the Leinster man is content to sign short-term deals and insists he has never been motivated by contracts.

"It was agreed pretty quick. I suppose when you get to the age I'm at, it's one year see how you feel this time next year, how you're performing, how the body is holding up, how the mind is holding up.

"I always knew it was going to be a one-year-at-a-time job when it got to this stage.

"I am delighted to continue the journey for another year and still very hungry to try and achieve success with Leinster and Ireland.

"I don't think I'm motivated by contracts; I'm motivated by trying to achieve things with these teams and trying to win things - that's the way I've always been."