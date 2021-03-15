Team of the Week: Six Nations Round Four

Anthony Watson scores England's first try

We pick the standout players from the weekend's Six Nations round four, as Wales keep their Grand Slam hopes alive, England beat France and Ireland edge Scotland.

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Hogg was not as effective as he usually is, but he kept his side in the game and took over the kicking duties late on to draw the Scots level.

14 Anthony Watson (England)

A man of the match performance in his 50th Test match, Watson was at his best against France.

13 George North (Wales)

6 - George North has scored a try in each of his last six games against Italy in the Six Nations, best run for a player against a single team in the tournament. Target. pic.twitter.com/APsDPBWGhw — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 13, 2021

North is relishing his new role at centre and was once again on the scoresheet

12 Gael Fickou (France)

A massive defensive display from Fickou, who pips Robbie Henshaw to the No 12 jersey. Made 13 tackles in all and also produced some wonderful touches - including a great pass to Antoine Dupont for his try.

11 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Another star performance from Rees-Zammit who once again displayed his pace. Had a try disallowed due to a forward pass but scored a wonderful, intercept try to seal the game for Wales.

10 Matthieu Jalibert (France)

Matthieu Jalibert was sensational for France

Johnny Sexton stepped up when he had to and won the game for Ireland, but Jalibert was quite outstanding for France. His passing was pin-point accurate and his kicking game excellent as well.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

It looked like Dupont was going to run the show at Twickenham after his early try, but hats off to Youngs and England who kept him quiet. Youngs was excellent at testing the French defence with some darting runs and his box kicking was spot on too.

1 Cyril Baille (France)

Cyril Baille carried strongly for France

Baille was a beast at the set-piece and France really missed him when he left the field. Carried powerfully for Les Bleus and was also on hand with a couple of impressive turnovers. Showed some lovely hands as well.

2 Ken Owens (Wales)

Wales lineout has struggled recently and while it is not all down to the hooker, Owens produced some lovely arrows for a clean sheet against Italy. Worked hard in defence and scored two tries as well!

3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Strong and steady in the scrum and then also caught the eye with some incredible footwork to jink past a bemused Finn Russell.

4 Maro Itoje (England)

Cut down on the penalties but still played right on the edge. Was called out by Eddie Jones for his leadership qualities and also scored the winning try.

5 James Ryan (Ireland)

James Ryan in action at the lineout for Ireland

Ok, so Scotland's lineout wasn't exactly on form, but Ryan really got stuck in there and made a nuisance of himself. A really strong performance in the scrum and worked tirelessly at the rucks and mauls as well. Charlie Ewels unlucky to miss out.

6 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Apologies to Josh Navidi who was superb for Wales, but Beirne gets the nod this week. He produced an immense performance and would have certainly caught the eye of Lions coach Warren Gatland.

7 Tom Curry (England)

Hamish Watson is unlucky to lose out but England's No 7 really caught the eye against France. Carried strongly, tackled his heart out and put pressure on France's dangerous backline. Produced some vital turnovers as well.

8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

A massive display from Faletau who edges out cousin Billy Vunipola this week. Was their go-to man in terms of carries, never stopped tackling and scored his first Wales try since 2016.