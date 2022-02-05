Ireland 29-7 Wales Six Nations player ratings: Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Mack Hansen superb | Josh Adams, Tomos Williams struggle
Andy Farrell's Ireland secure bonus-point 29-7 victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday; below we pick through the player ratings for each starter from both camps, as Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Mack Hansen and Tadhg Furlong impress, while Wales struggled
Last Updated: 05/02/22 6:18pm
We pick through the player ratings from Ireland's dominant 29-7 Six Nations victory over Wales in Dublin on Saturday...
Centres Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, and wing Andrew Conway (two) scored Ireland's tries, while skipper Johnny Sexton added three conversions and a penalty in a display of free-flowing attack from the hosts.
Ireland
15. Hugo Keenan: Marked his 17th consecutive Test start with another faultless display of customary consistency. 8/10
14. Andrew Conway: Produced two clinical second-half finishes to take the game away from the outclassed visitors. 8/10
13. Garry Ringrose: Scored arguably the try of the game and was a constant thorn in Wales' side. A big shout for man of the match 9/10
12. Bundee Aki: Justified his selection ahead of Robbie Henshaw with the early opening try. A battering ram who can pass too. 8/10
11. Mack Hansen: Named the official man of the match in the stadium after a convincing first start at Test level, which included an assist. 8/10
10. Johnny Sexton: He may have missed a couple of kicks in blustery conditions but constantly drove the hosts on and was central to all their attacking moves. His fitness is still so important for Ireland. 9/10
9. Jamison Gibson-Park: Lively and kept the ball moving quickly to keep Wales constantly occupied, but his passing was poor at times. 7/10
1. Andrew Porter: Immense all afternoon, with some crucial contributions in the scrum, at the ruck and in contact. 9/10
2. Ronan Kelleher: Part of an imposing forward pack which picked up where it left off in the autumn. 8/10
3. Tadhg Furlong: Outstanding once again to emphasise his status as arguably the world's finest tighthead. Immense power blended with the softest of hands. 9/10
4. Tadhg Beirne: The Munster second row quietly goes about his business but was once again exceptional. 8/10
5. James Ryan: A menace to Wales' defence and kept the hosts on top at the line-out. Slightly quieter than the rest of his colleagues. 7/10
6. Calean Doris: Wreaked havoc almost every time he touched the ball to underline his burgeoning reputation. 8/10
7. Josh van der Flier: Another hard-working afternoon for the flanker to keep his side in the ascendancy. 8/10
8. Jack Conan: Continues to be a revelation since returning to the Test arena 12 months ago. 8/10
Wales
15. Liam Williams: Had virtually no opportunities in attack during a long afternoon for Wales. 5/10
14. Johnny McNicholl: Ran strongly for one of Wales' few chances in the first half, but it was largely a frustrating 80 minutes. 6/10
13. Josh Adams: The switch from wing to centre did not really work as Adams found it hard going opposite Ireland's midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, and he collected a yellow card. 4/10
12. Nick Tompkins: Ineffective in Wales' midfield on a day when Ireland dominated. 5/10
11. Louis Rees-Zammit: Scored four tries in last season's tournament but barely saw the ball as Wales subsided and didn't look 100 per cent fit. 5/10
10. Dan Biggar: Captained Wales for the first time, but it proved an experience to forget. 5/10
9. Tomos Williams: Struggled at the heels of his forwards as Ireland took charge from an early stage of the contest. 4/10
1. Wyn Jones: Performed strongly opposite revered Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong in one of Wales' few highlights. 6/10
2. Ryan Elias: Had a strong Autumn Nations Series, but could not reproduce that form. 5/10
3. Tomas Francis: Worked hard in the set-piece, but could make little impact in the loose. 5/10
4. Will Rowlands: A tireless first-half effort in adversity, but then faded after that. 6/10
5. Adam Beard: Not the Ospreys forward's day in the lineout as Ireland ran the show. 5/10
6. Ellis Jenkins: Could make little impact on the contest, with Wales outplayed. 5/10
7. Taine Basham: Wales' stand-out performer. Scored a late try and made good contributions throughout. 7/10
8. Aaron Wainwright: Found it hard going in opposition to a rampant Ireland pack. 5/10