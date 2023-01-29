Henry Slade ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland with injury

England head coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed the withdrawal of Henry Slade from his 36-player squad for the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Slade has withdrawn from the squad with a hip injury sustained in Exeter Chiefs' game against Castres, before last week's training camp, and has not recovered sufficiently to be available for selection.

Slade, along with Courtney Lawes, will be in the England camp this week to continue their rehab.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has selected his squad

Jamie George has been named in the squad and will continue to work through his graduated return-to-play protocols. Anthony Watson has also been recalled following injury.

England will open their Six Nations campaign this year when they take on Scotland in the Calcutta Cup fixture at Twickenham on Saturday.

"This is a very important week for us as we prepare for our first game against Scotland," Borthwick said.

"We know that Scotland are an excellent side with a great coaching team led by Gregor Townsend. They're a settled squad who have been together a long time and have dominated this fixture in recent seasons.

"They will be coming to Twickenham full of confidence.

"We know we have a lot of work to do. The team trained very hard last week and are ready to go again this week.

"We can't wait to run out at Twickenham again in front of our incredible supporters."

The full England squad is confirmed as follows:

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps)

BACKS

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps)