Six Nations: England pair Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell to continue rehabilitating injuries in camp

England have confirmed Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell will join the rest of the squad on a Six Nations training camp to continue their injury rehabilitation.

Fly-half Smith has yet to play a minute of England's 2024 campaign, due to suffering a calf injury in a pre-tournament camp in Girona, while scrum-half Mitchell started against Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds, only to then injure knee ligaments in training.

Both had been widely expected to miss the rest of the Six Nations owing to their injuries, but England head coach Steve Borthwick was positive earlier this week in his hopes they may yet return.

England have named a 36-player squad for a three-day camp in York during the second championship fallow week, and though neither Smith or Mitchell are included, they will link up with the group to continue their respective rehab programmes.

"Marcus Smith (Harlequins) and Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints) will join up with the squad to continue their rehabilitation from injury," the RFU confirmed.

Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who made a try-scoring introduction vs Scotland in defeat, is also absent from the squad, owing to a medical exam he will be undertaking at Exeter University.

Image: England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will also miss the camp due to a medical exam he will be be undertaking at university

A final change sees Northampton flanker Tom Pearson called up to replace Ben Curry in the squad, due to a training injury picked up by the latter last week.

England's updated 36-player training group

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks).