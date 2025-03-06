Six Nations: Ireland's Caelan Doris returns for France Test but Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher ruled out
Ireland Six Nations team confirmed ahead of hosting France in top-of-the-table fourth round clash in Dublin on Saturday; No 8 and captain Caelan Doris returns from knee injury; Wing Mack Hansen, hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong each ruled out through injury
Thursday 6 March 2025 12:13, UK
Ireland captain Caelan Doris has returned to start against France in Saturday's pivotal fourth-round Six Nations contest in Dublin, but the hosts will be without Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher.
No 8 Doris missed Ireland's third-round clash against Wales in Cardiff due to a knee injury, but has proven his fitness to start, with fellow No 8 Jack Conan shaking off a back injury to take his place on the bench.
Wing Hansen (thigh), tighthead prop Furlong (calf) and hooker Kelleher (neck) will miss the contest at the Aviva Stadium, though, in blows to interim head coach Simon Easterby.
- Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Cian Healy announce Ireland retirements
- Marcus Smith dropped as Elliot Daly, Fin Smith start for England against Italy
- London Irish administrator: Matter of time until next Premiership club goes bust
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Elsewhere in the team, full-back Hugo Keenan replaces Jamie Osborne - who is chosen on the right wing over Calvin Nash - centre Bundee Aki comes in for the suspended Garry Ringrose and tighthead Finlay Bealham also returns in place of Thomas Clarkson.
Fly-half Sam Prendergast keeps his place in the starting side, with Jack Crowley once again named among the replacements - Ireland changing to a 6-2 split.
Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been brought into the squad as a replacement over Gus McCarthy in the absence of Kelleher.
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Jamie Osborne, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c)
Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Ryan Baird, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Jack Crowley.
Ntamack, Penaud return for France who go with 7-1 bench split
France head coach Fabien Galthie has brought fly-half Romain Ntamack and wing Damian Penaud back into his starting XV to face Ireland in Dublin.
Ntamack returns following suspension for his opening-round red card against Wales for a high tackle on Ben Thomas, while Penaud is recalled having been dropped last time out against Italy following a flurry a mistakes against England at Twickenham in Round 2.
No 8 Gregory Alldritt has been named to start despite missing training this week due to a groin injury, while a big talking point comes with France's replacements bench where they have gone with the controversial selection of seven forwards to one back.
France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Pierre Louis Barassi, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Jean Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt.
Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Emmanuel Meafou, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch, 23 Maxime Lucu.
Six Nations fixtures: Round 4
Saturday March 8
Ireland vs France (2.15pm)
Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)
Sunday March 9
England vs Italy (3pm)
British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.