Women's Six Nations 2025: England Red Roses seek historic fourth Grand Slam in succession

The Women's Six Nations has existed since 1996 and England's Red Roses are seeking to equal their best run of successive title wins - seven. They also have their eye on a piece of history, though. No side has ever put together four Grand Slam victories in a row.

The Red Roses' dominance in this championship has been utterly overwhelming of recent times.

In 2024, they travelled to Italy, Scotland and France and won 48-0, 46-0 and 42-21. At home, they beat Wales 46-10 and annihilated Ireland 88-10.

France won Grand Slams in 2018 and 2014 while Ireland won a 2013 Grand Slam and 2015 title. Fixtures against those teams used to be tough assignments for England, but no longer. This Red Roses side are phenomenal and are laser-focused on a home Rugby World Cup later this year.

For all their Six Nations dominance, the same period hasn't translated into World Cup glory. The Red Roses were outplayed by New Zealand in the 2017 final, but entered the 2021 final (played in 2022 due to Covid) as enormous favourites. The Black Ferns won an incredible clash 34-31 at Eden Park.

Those hugely disappointing occasions brought head coach John Mitchell into the fold, and everything is building towards the Red Roses finally clinching the highest honour in the sport again. Since losing to France at Twickenham in 2015, England have gone on to win 21 straight Tests on home soil, for example.

Image: The 2025 Women's Six Nations kicks off this weekend

Between 2006 and 2012, the Red Roses won seven Six Nations titles in a row - something this current group have the chance to equal in 2025 - but the 2009 campaign saw England lose to Wales in Taff's Well en route to lifting trophy.

That defeat means England put together runs of three Grand Slams in a row either side of 2009, but never four.

The period between 1999 and 2001 also saw the Red Roses put together three Grand Slams on the trot, before France claimed a 2002 clean-sweep.

And what of the current run? Titles in 2019 and 2020 brought Grand Slams, as did the current run of three (2022, 2023, 2024), but the 2021 championship goes down only as a title. Why? Because each nation only played three fixtures due to Covid, with England fortunate to edge France 10-6 at Twickenham to claim the trophy.

Therefore, 2025 brings an opportunity to achieve what no Red Roses side has ever done before: four Grand Slam victories in a row.

Image: Aldcroft was named Red Roses captain in January, replacing Marlie Packer in the role

Head coach Mitchell recently said the strength in depth of the players at his disposal means he could genuinely name two completely different starting XV's which could compete. It's something scrum-half Claudia MacDonald told Sky Sports is perhaps the Red Roses' greatest advantage.

"No one's been told they'll play a certain amount of minutes or games. There's so much strength in depth and so much choice [for Mitchell]," MacDonald said.

"We know it's one of our biggest strengths as a squad - you could have two separate teams of 15. It's just a case of bringing everyone along for the journey.

"There's a World Cup at the end of the year but right now it's the Six Nations. Yes we're competitive individuals but we're Red Roses first. We have a great culture.

"It's so nice to get around [England play Italy in York on Sunday]. The Rugby World Cup this year is all about growing the desire for young girls to play rugby. We want as many people to be watching and engaging as possible. If we travel around the country then we're picking up new pockets of people."

Lewis: Wales are going to thrive under Lynn

Wales back-row Bethan Lewis believes they can "thrive" under the guidance of new head coach Sean Lynn.

Lynn, a proud Welshman, was appointed to the role in January, but only took over full-time on Monday fresh from leading Gloucester-Hartpury to a third PWR English top-flight title in a row.

Lewis, 26, knows Lynn well having been part of that Gloucester-Hartpury success alongside a number of her Welsh squad mates including skipper Hannah Jones.

"It was an incredible day," she said this week reflecting on the PWR final win over Saracens at the StoneX Stadium.

"It is difficult to put into words. The girls at the club all wanted to give Sean a good send-off and what he has brought to Gloucester-Hartpury over recent years has been that real family feel and those special connections among the squad and I imagine he'll be looking to bring the same to Wales.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We really did play for each other under him at Gloucester and we will do the same for him now that he is Wales head coach and I am excited to see what we can do during the Six Nations with him in charge.

"He lives by those values of family and connection and I think it will be natural for him to do that here with Wales too. I think we are going to thrive under Sean's leadership and we are all ready to get going.

"This is a massive year for women's rugby with the Rugby World Cup coming up later in the year, but as players we cannot look too far ahead. I am just really loving my rugby at the minute with both club and country and I want that to continue.

"I relish every opportunity that comes my way as a player and there is something very special about the Six Nations."

Ireland expect to challenge France in Belfast

Ireland Women take on France on the opening weekend at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, with defence coach Hugh Hogan buoyed by impressive results from the previous WXV1 tournament, where Ireland surprisingly finished second, significantly outperforming fifth-placed France.

Ireland, who have struggled in recent years, defeated the world champions New Zealand and the USA in Canada last October, and have plenty of hope and motivation coming into this championship.

"They're a strong team and if you look at the history of this competition, France and England have been the standard-bearers for a period of time and I'm certainly under no illusions that it's going to be an easy game," Hogan told media this week.

"I know they were definitely disappointed with the results they had in the autumn and they've, in their own words, reviewed hard. So expect a bit of bounce in their step when they come to Belfast.

Image: Ireland captain Neve Jones and head coach Scott Bemand will look to build on the side's really positive WXV1 showings

"There's confidence in the group and that's a real benefit to us going into the game. We worked hard on building a game model pre-Vancouver that gave us an opportunity to challenge the top teams in the world. We had a bit of success with that.

"We've had a period of time now through the winter to build layers on our game and allied to that then comes an extra layer of confidence.

"It's still going to be a strong physical challenge. France can play through you, they can try and play around you. They're smart players as well, so a relatively complete team, but I think we definitely can put out a performance in terms of how we want to play and represent our country as an Irish team and do that with confidence.

"Our expectation is that we will challenge France. Like a high-quality Test match, it comes down to moments. We want to be ambitious in how we play the game.

"What we expect on the weekend is a strong challenge from France, but we'll go out to put in a strong Irish performance as well."

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday March 22

Ireland vs France, 1pm

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday March 23

England vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday March 29

France vs Scotland, 1pm

Wales vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday March 30

Italy vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 12

France vs Wales, 12.45pm

Ireland vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday April 13

Scotland vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday April 19

Italy vs France, 1pm

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday April 20

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 26

Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm

Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm

England vs France, 4.45pm