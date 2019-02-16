David Pocock suffers concussion during Brumbies' season opener

0:45 David Pocock suffered concussion in the Brumbies' season opener after colliding with Wallabies team-mate Dane Haylett-Petty David Pocock suffered concussion in the Brumbies' season opener after colliding with Wallabies team-mate Dane Haylett-Petty

The Brumbies say David Pocock must be carefully managed after he suffered another head injury in their season opener.

Pocock was inadvertently struck in the head by Dane Haylett-Petty's elbow during the Brumbies' 34-27 loss to the Rebels on Friday and was taken off for precautionary checks.

The flanker failed a head injury assessment and did not return to the field.

Pocock also suffered head and neck issues last year and was ruled out of the Wallabies final 2018 test against England.

"He failed his HIA so there is a concussion there," said Brumbies coach Bruce McKellar.

"He's obviously had a concussion on the spring tour as well so we'll just do what's in the best interest of Dave."

Pocock may have to sit out the Brumbies' next Super Rugby game against the Chiefs, live on Sky Sports Action, while veteran winger Henry Speight is also a doubt after he suffered a hip injury.

Toni Pulu suffered a fractured cheekbone on his Brumbies debut

Meanwhile, Toni Pulu is expected to have surgery on Monday to repair a fractured cheekbone following a head clash on his Brumbies debut.

Pulu, who joined the Canberra-based side this season with an eye on forcing his way into Michael Cheika's Wallabies squad, lasted less than 10 minutes with his new club against the Rebels before he suffered the injury.

The 30-year-old, who was born in the United States and played Sevens for Niue, can represent Australia through his parents. He joined the Brumbies from the Chiefs.

Once dubbed the fastest man in New Zealand rugby, Pulu was invited to a pre-season camp by Cheika as he assessed players he was interested in ahead of this year's showpiece in Japan.