Brumbies' Joe Powell keen to upstage Tomas Cubelli in Super Rugby semi-final

Joe Powell hopes to get one over former team-mate Tomas Cubelli

Joe Powell has more than just a place in the Super Rugby final to motivate him when the Brumbies meet the Jaguares.

The scrum-half also has a mentor to upstage.

The Brumbies have travelled from Canberra to Buenos Aires for the semi-final at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, live on Sky Sports Arena, with the winner due to face the Crusaders or Hurricanes on July 6.

Powell made his Super Rugby debut in 2015 after being signed as a short-term replacement for the injured Nic White but then joined the squad full-time the next season.

However, the 25-year-old spent much of 2016 warming the bench behind Tomas Cubelli, the Argentina scrum-half who he is likely to face on Friday.

With five years of Test experience behind him with the Pumas, Cubelli was more than willing to pass on tips to Powell during his two-year tenure in Canberra.

"He was the starting half-back in my first year of professional rugby," said Powell. "He really helped me out and definitely it'll be enjoyable to play against him this weekend.

"His ability to back himself and his running game, that's something he really taught me.

"Just to have a go, back yourself and see what you can do."

Tomas Cubelli faces his former side this weekend

Powell, capped four times for the Wallabies, stepped into the starting role in 2017 when Cubelli spent four months on the sidelines with a knee injury. He then returned to his native Argentina the following season.

Cubelli did not play in last season's match last season in Canberra while Powell was a second-half substitute when the sides clashed earlier this term, the Jaguares clinching a 20-15 victory.

That week 11 loss for the Brumbies saw them slump to 12th on the table and in danger of missing out on the playoffs for the second successive year.

The Brumbies are undefeated since and their 38-13 victory over the Sharks last week was their seventh win in succession.

"We had few tough times early in the year and learned a lot about how we play the game and react under pressure," said Powell.

"I think that's really led to how we've been going the second half, having experienced the lows, and now we're playing good footy."