Warren Gatland's Chiefs stun Crusaders as Joe Marchant scores first Super Rugby try

Warren Gatland continued to make a bold impression in Super Rugby as he guided the Chiefs to a 25-15 win over three-time defending champions the Crusaders.

The match pitted Gatland against Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, an applicant for the New Zealand head coaching role last year and a man many New Zealanders believed should have been given the job.

The Crusaders made an explosive beginning with two tries inside the first 15 minutes from All Blacks winger Sevu Reece, and looked set to dominate the game.

Playing with little possession, the Chiefs managed to score a try of their own to trail 12-8 at half-time, and they seized the lead with another try only three minutes after the restart.

The Crusaders levelled the scores with a penalty but the Chiefs pulled away again thanks to a try from winger Sean Wainui.

A late penalty from fly-half Aaron Cruden clinched back-to-back wins.

Later on Saturday, Joe Marchant scored his first Super Rugby try as the Blues powered to a 32-12 win over the Waratahs in Newcastle.

Blues wing Mark Telea, deputising for injured All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane, crossed for a second-half hat-trick.