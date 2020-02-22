Super Rugby round-up: Brumbies win at Chiefs, Sharks at Rebels

The Brumbies registered a first victory on Kiwi soil for six years in Friday's Super Rugby...

Recap all of Friday's Super Rugby action as the best from the southern hemisphere club game face off, and the Brumbies end a six-year wait for victory in New Zealand...

Chiefs 14-26 Brumbies

The Brumbies got their Super Rugby campaign back on track with a shock 26-14 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

The men from Canberra, who suffered an agonising last-minute defeat against the Highlanders last week, were full value for their win, controlling proceedings for most of the match.

The result was a momentous one as it ends 13-match losing streak for the Brumbies on New Zealand soil dating back to when they beat the Hurricanes in March 2014.

Tries from Tom Banks, Solomone Kata and Pete Samu (2) helped the Brumbies to victory while their other points came courtesy of three conversions from Noah Lolesio, who also caught the eye with his general play.

For the Chiefs, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown scored tries which were both converted by Damian McKenzie.

Rebels 24-36 Sharks

The Sharks bounced back from disappointment last week to claim a resounding 36-24 win over the Rebels in Super Rugby at AAMI Park on Saturday.

A solid result for the @cellc Sharks as they come away with the win at Mars Stadium, though a moment of brilliance at the end from the @MelbourneRebels denied them the bonus point, & a flurry of action nearly earned the hosts their own.#REBvSHA#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/2e1fbnD1b9 — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) February 22, 2020

The return of Curwin Bosch at flyhalf restored the fluidity to their midfield that they were missing against the Hurricanes a week ago. The 22-year-old added 16 points on his own with 16 points and a try in an emphatic display.

Despite the score, the South African outfit were the dominant side for much of the encounter. They will, perhaps, be slightly disappointed to have allowed the Rebels to get so close in the end and Anaru Rangi's last-minute try made the game seem far closer on the scoreboard than it was on the pitch.