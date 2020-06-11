Super Rugby AU live on Sky Sports

Henry Speight breaks for the Reds

Rugby Australia have unveiled the full season draw for Vodafone Super Rugby AU, and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.

Kicking off on July 3, the competition will run over 12 consecutive weekends and will culminate in a two-week finals series beginning on September 12.



The final will be hosted by the team that finishes top of the ladder after the regular rounds and will be played on September 19. The hosts will play the winner of a two-versus-three Qualifying Final in the decider.



Each blockbuster Aussie derby will be played in Friday or Saturday night primetime slots, offering fans consistent tune-in times across the entire season. Matches will be played at venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth.



Round 1 features a clash between long-standing rivals Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 3, while the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels will do battle at GIO Stadium in Canberra on July 4.



Western Force, playing in a Super Rugby competition for the first time since 2017, will open their campaign against the Waratahs in Sydney on July 11, after the Rebels host the Reds to kick-off Round 2.



2020 Vodafone Super Rugby AU Season Draw



Round 1

Friday, July 3 - Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - 10.05am BST

Saturday, July 4 - Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra - 10.15am BST



Round 2

Friday, July 10 - Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne - 10.05am BST

Saturday, July 11 - Waratahs v Western Force, TBC, Sydney - 10.15am BST



Round 3

Friday, July 17 - Reds v Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - 10.05am BST

Saturday, July 18 - Waratahs v Brumbies, TBC, Sydney -10.15am BST



Round 4

Friday, July 24 - Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne - 10.05am BST

Saturday, July 25 - Western Force v Brumbies, TBC -10.15am BST



Round 5

Friday, July 31 - Western Force v Rebels, HBF Park, Perth* - 10.05am BST

Saturday, August 1 - Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra -10.15am BST



Round 6

Friday, August 7 - Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne - 10.05am BST

Saturday, August 8 - Waratahs v Reds, TBC, Sydney - 10.15am BST



Round 7

Friday, August 14 - Western Force v Waratahs, HBF Park, Perth* 10.05am BST

Saturday, August 15 - Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - 10.15am BST



Round 8

Friday, August 21 - Western Force v Reds, HBF Park, Perth* - 10.05am BST

Saturday, August 22 - Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra - 10.15am BST



Round 9

Friday, August 28 - Brumbies v Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra - 10.05am BST

Saturday, August 29 - Waratahs v Rebels, TBC, Sydney - 10.15am BST



Round 10

Friday, September 4 - Rebels v Western Force, AAMI Park, Melbourne - 10.05am BST

Saturday, September 5 - Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - 10.15am BST



Qualifying Final (2 v 3)

Saturday, September 12



Final (1 v winner of Qualifying Final)

Saturday, September 19



*Western Force home matches subject to WA Govt guidelines