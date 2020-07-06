Super Rugby team of the week: The best from New Zealand and Australia combine

Aaron Smith was outstanding for the Highlanders

Who made our Super Rugby team of the week after the first round of Super Rugby AU and the fourth round of Super Rugby Aotearoa?

15. Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

Barrett returned from a shoulder injury and produced the goods for the Hurricanes against the Chiefs. His running game was exceptional as he beat four defenders and was on hand for two try assists. His kicking game was close to immaculate - kicking four out of five attempts, including a monster penalty from inside his own half.

14. Will Jordan (Crusaders)

Will Jordan produced another superb display for the Crusaders

What more can we say about Jordan? He has taken Super Rugby Aotearoa by storm and seems to be getting better and better. Scored two tries on Saturday including a length-of-the-field effort in the final seconds.

13. Hunter Paisami (Reds)

His tackle on James Ramm shook the whole Suncorp Stadium and highlighted his defensive prowess. Wasn't too shabby on attack either as he made some strong carries to really put pressure on the Waratahs' defence.

12. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Was always on hand in the Crusaders attacks and offloaded exceptionally well. Some strong carries and tackled well too.

11. Tom Wright (Brumbies)

Ran some lovely lines and his try at the start of the second half was well taken. Always looking for work and got stuck into the defence as well.

10. Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

Another classy performance from Mo'unga who brought some calmness and patience to the Crusaders. His out-of-hand kicking was spot on and his decision making, as to when to run or kick, kept the Highlanders on their toes. Keeps out Brumbies No.10 Noah Lolesio who had an excellent game too.

9. Aaron Smith (Highlanders)

Tate McDermott put in a good shift for the Reds but Smith gets the nod this week. A brilliant performance from Smith; his passing game was superb and helped the Highlanders crack the Crusaders' defence. Great vision to break to set up their second try and was excellent in defence too.

1. Joe Moody (Crusaders)

Did a lot of damage upfront with a strong scrummaging display. Put himself forward with some big carries and tackled well too.

2. Folau Fainga'a (Brumbies)

Some strong competition from Liam Coltman and Dane Coles but the Brumbies hooker claims the jersey. The Brumbies used their lineout to devastating effect and Fainga'a was crucial for that to work. Scored a great try and showed lovely hands to get Andy Muirhead over for his try.

1. Taniela Tupou (Reds)

Gave Waratahs rookie Angus Bell a real lesson come scrum time and helped the Reds claim their first win against the Waratahs in seven years. Would have been disappointed with his yellow card for a late charge-down attempt but certainly deserves his place in this week's team.

4. Reed Prinsep (Hurricanes)

A massive performance from the second-rower who stopped the Chiefs in their tracks with a massive 21-tackle haul.

5. Darcy Swain (Brumbies)

Head coach Dan McKellar was full of praise after the game for the 23-year-old who really stepped up against the Rebels.

Shannon Frizell of the Highlanders passes

6. Shannon Frizell (Highlanders)

Just edges Waratahs flanker Lachie Swinton and Hurricanes' Reed Prinsep. Despite being on the losing side, it was an eye-catching display from Frizell. Made some massive carries that took plenty of defenders to stop him and scored their first try. Was excellent at the breakdown and tackled his heart out.

7. Du'Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes)

Du'Plessis Kirifi scores for the Canes

The Hurricanes have an excellent back row trio with Kirifi, Savea and Prinsep gelling perfectly. Seemed to be everywhere against the Chiefs and caused chaos at the breakdown. Made 14 big tackles too.

8. Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

Ardie Savea makes another strong run for the Hurricanes

Whetukamokamo Douglas went well for the Crusaders but Savea was outstanding. Just kept on coming at the Chiefs time and time again with ball in hand. His break off the back of the scrum set up Kobus van Wyk's second try and he was a monster in defence.