Crusaders vs Hurricanes: Will Jordan at full-back for Crusaders

Will Jordan is in the No 15 jersey for Saturday's clash

There is plenty at stake when the Crusaders and Hurricanes clash in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

The Hurricanes head to Christchurch on the back of three successive victories looking to inflict the Crusaders' first loss in the domestic competition and end their hosts' four-year unbeaten run at Rugby League Park.

The Crusaders could wrap up the competition if they claim a bonus-point win and will be well rested after a bye last week.

Try-scoring machine Will Jordan will start at full-back for the Crusaders after David Havili was ruled out for the season with a broken thumb sustained during their win against the Blues.

In the only other change, Fetuli Paea will partner Jack Goodhue in the centre after Braydon Ennor suffered a toe injury.

Dane Coles is out for the Hurricanes

Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles is out with a back strain giving Asafo Aumua a start at hooker with Ricky Riccitelli on the bench.

In the only other change, Wes Goosen replaces Kobus van Wyk on the right wing, while on the other wing, Ben Lam will make his 50th appearance for the Hurricanes.

Ben Lam will win his 50th Hurricanes cap on Saturday

Crusaders: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Fetuli Paea, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 1 Joe Moody, Codie Taylor (c), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Samuel Whitelock, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 6 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 8 Whetu Douglas.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Leicester Fainga'anuku

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen 12 Ngani Laumape 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 1 Fraser Armstrong, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Reed Prinsep, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Vince Aso, 23 Chase Tiatia