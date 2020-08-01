Chiefs 19-32 Crusaders: Visitors put one hand on Super Rugby Aotearoa title

Will Jordan was one of four Crusaders try scorers as they beat the Chiefs

The Crusaders bounced back from their first loss of the competition to put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions moved to 24 points on the table, seven ahead of the second-placed Blues, who play the Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday, then have next week off.

The Crusaders host the Highlanders next Sunday before they travel to Eden Park to face the Blues in the final match of the competition on August 16.

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock was making his 150th appearance for the club

The Chiefs have lost eight successive games, including all seven in the domestic competition. A record-extending sequence of defeats for the franchise.

Chiefs 10 Aaron Cruden made his 100th appearance for the club

The Crusaders lost their first game of Super Rugby Aotearoa last Saturday against the Hurricanes and said throughout this week they were in no mood to repeat the experience against the Chiefs.

They raced out to a 12-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes thanks to tries from No 8 Tom Sanders and full-back Will Jordan.

The Chiefs, however, battled their way back into the game and struck back with a converted try from impressive loose forward Lachlan Boshier and a Damian McKenzie penalty.

However, Crusaders captain Codie Taylor crashed over immediately after Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson was given a yellow card for a deliberate knock down of a pass, to give the visitors a 17-10 lead at half-time.

Shaun Stevenson was sin-binned by referee Ben O'Keeffe on the cusp of half-time

With the Chiefs reduced to 14 men, the Crusaders and Code Taylor mauled over for a try

McKenzie then slotted two penalties in the first 10 minutes of the second half to make it 17-16 before fly-half Richie Mo'unga extended the Crusaders' lead with his first penalty.

The pair exchanged a further penalty apiece before the Crusaders gave themselves some breathing room with two quick tries to Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku that also put the match beyond doubt.